Deputies identify woman killed in Fresno County canal crash

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies have identified 38-year-old Yolanda Arias of Firebaugh as the driver in Tuesday's fatal canal crash.

The crash happened around 3:00 pm near Colorado and Levee roads near Tranquility.

Officers say Arias lost control of her vehicle, causing it to drift onto the right shoulder.

The vehicle ended up overturning and landing in a full canal along the roadway.

Arias's 42-year-old passenger was able to pull her out of the water, but officials say she died at the scene.

Investigators say they believe speed and wet weather were factors in the crash.