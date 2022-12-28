ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Deputies identify woman killed in Fresno County canal crash

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies have identified 38-year-old Yolanda Arias of Firebaugh as the driver in Tuesday's fatal canal crash.

The crash happened around 3:00 pm near Colorado and Levee roads near Tranquility.

Officers say Arias lost control of her vehicle, causing it to drift onto the right shoulder.

Wet weather causes dozens of car crashes across Fresno County

The vehicle ended up overturning and landing in a full canal along the roadway.

Arias's 42-year-old passenger was able to pull her out of the water, but officials say she died at the scene.

Investigators say they believe speed and wet weather were factors in the crash.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

