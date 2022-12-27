The Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is telling Central Texans to be safe with fireworks this New Year's Eve. In a tweet ATCEMS sent out in the morning on Dec. 31, the agency stated that over the last 15 years, from 2006-2021, there has been an increase in people injured by fireworks. The statistic, cited from a report created by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), indicates that over the 15-year period, there has been an increase in firework-related injuries by 25%.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO