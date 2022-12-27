ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

New Year's Eve Forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time to ring in the new year!. Mother Nature is expected to cooperate this year for any outdoor celebrations this weekend. Comfortable conditions will last through the evening, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and upper 50s by midnight. Clear skies will make for a fantastic backdrop for any firework displays tonight, even with the wind moving from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
LEANDER, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million

6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS advises safety ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

The Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is telling Central Texans to be safe with fireworks this New Year's Eve. In a tweet ATCEMS sent out in the morning on Dec. 31, the agency stated that over the last 15 years, from 2006-2021, there has been an increase in people injured by fireworks. The statistic, cited from a report created by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), indicates that over the 15-year period, there has been an increase in firework-related injuries by 25%.
AUSTIN, TX
Awesome 98

Texas Waffle House Erupts Into Chair-Throwing Brawl [VIDEO]

Waffle House is legendary for a few things- one, for having hangover-curing food, and two, also occasionally devolving into sheer shenanigans. Here, have a delightful Waffle House meme:. Honestly, it's not Waffle House's fault that wild things happen there- it's a by-product of being open very late and serving food...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
Austin, TX

