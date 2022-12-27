Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaBernville, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Whitehall falls to Upper Darby in Zephyr Holiday Tournament title game
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Final night of the Zephyr Holiday Classic, and the host would be taking part in the title game. Unfortunately for Whitehall, Upper Darby was primed to play the role of spoiler, 68-55. The Zephyrs impressed in their EPC showdown matchup on night one to get into the tite game, but struggled to keep pace offensively Thursday night. Nadir Myers paced Upper Darby with 28 points in the win.
Governor Mifflin Holiday Wrestling Classic Day 2, 12.30.22
Governor Mifflin Wrestling Tournament wrapped up with title winners Friday. Out at the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, the final day of their wrestling tournament. Several local wrestlers in contention for individual titles.
Central Catholic brings home the girls Holiday Tournament title
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Colonial League and EPC showdown on Mike Kopp Court at Rockne Hall on Wednesday night. Central Catholic cruising past Notre Dame Green Pond to win their Holiday tournament, 45-22. The Vikettes locking things down defensively, giving up with nine points in the first half to the Crusaders, holding a 17-9 halftime lead. Second half of play, the Vikettes began to open things up en route to the win.
Whitehall vs. Upper Darby boys basketball, 12.29.22
Whitehall falls to Upper Darby in Zephyr Holiday Tournament title game. Final night of the Zephyr Holiday Classic, and the host would be taking part in the title game. Unfortunately for Whitehall, Upper Darby was primed to play the role of spoiler, 68-55.
Bethlehem Catholic in position to reign over their holiday tournament once again
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 54th Tony Iasiello Christmas City Tournament is underway at Bethlehem Catholic. The Golden Hawks in contention to dominate their own tournament once more. At 145 and 133 pounds, a pair of Golden Hawks would start the day off with wins, Riley Hughes at 145 getting a fall within 40 seconds of the bout starting. Later at 133, Marco Frinzi would record an 8-0 decision for another Golden Hawks win.
Allentown prepares to drop giant hockey puck at midnight for New Year's
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Communities across our region are preparing their end-of-the-year celebrations, but this year in Allentown, they have a massive new addition. Instead of a ball drop, Allentown drops a giant hockey puck at midnight. Last year, the puck was eight feet wide, but the one they're going to have this year is more than twice that size. So we paid a visit to the shop where it was made on Thursday, and got a tour outside and inside the massive puck.
Eat, Sip, Shop: Slatington Farmers Market thriving, at capacity with six new vendors
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A new destination for local produce, artisan wares and specialty food and drinks is flourishing in Lehigh County. Slatington Farmers Market, which opened in June in the former Keystone Lamp Factory at 8281 Route 873 in Washington Township, over the past couple of months welcomed six new vendors.
Truck crashes into home in North Whitehall
NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - A truck crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night. It happened in the 3700 block of Maple Street in North Whitehall Township just before 9:30 p.m. A photographer for 69 news says four people were inside of the home at the...
Reading boxers prepping for January bouts on Showtime
READING, Pa. - How do you prepare for the biggest fight of your career?. “You know, you’re just staying focused, ya know, even though we are on Showtime, I have to think it’s just another fight, another opponent,” said Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez. Gonzalez is focused on...
Local community shocked, as suspect in Idaho killing's ties to Poconos, Lehigh Valley revealed
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. — The suspect arrested for slaying four Idaho college students has ties to the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley. A month and a half after the killings, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has been arrested in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. One man who used to go on runs...
After 23 years, popular merchant closing stand at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday. The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old...
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Popular Coventry Mall eatery moving to Berks
Penn Steak & Fries is moving to a new location. Grace Griffaton will have more. A local non-profit is doing its part to help with the nationwide blood shortage. Details at 5:30.
New occupant of former Oley Turnpike Dairy gives first details about plans for the space
OLEY TWP., Pa. - We're getting the first details about what will soon replace the Oley Turnpike Dairy and petting zoo. The property has been bought by a farmer, who is leasing the dairy building to a restaurant owner. Friday, 69 News caught up with the new restaurant owner, Humberto...
Suspect in Idaho student killings arrested in Monroe County; was DeSales University graduate
MOSCOW, Id. — A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students was apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on four first-degree murder charges after his arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to court paperwork. He is also charged with burglary.
Former Oley Turnpike Dairy owner auctioning off the last of his farm and dairy items
OLEY TWP., PA. - Tomorrow morning, the owner of a signature Berks County farm store and dairy will be auctioning off the last of his items. That's Oley Turnpike Dairy and Farm Store, which has been a community staple since 1970. Eugene Moser, known by many in the area as...
Shots fired outside club in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gunshots rang out behind a club in Bethlehem early Thursday morning. Police responded to the Democratic Club on New Street around 2:30 a.m.
Reading's New Year's celebration events
READING, Pa. - In Berks County the Reading Public Museum will hold its annual noon year's eve celebration. It's geared toward kids who won't be able to make it to midnight. In addition, the Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of ABBA. And, of course, the city will set...
