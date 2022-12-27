Eagles had former Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin in for a tryout

The Eagles are always looking for depth and with the team preparing for the Saints in Week 17, Field Yates is reporting that former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin was at the NovaCare Complex for a tryout.

There’s a new report that Jarwin’s flight was delayed and he’ll work out on Wednesday.

Jarwin signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2017 but was released on an injury settlement during the offseason.

Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury that is “considered very uncommon” for an active NFL player, as reported in March, and was considered unlikely to be ready for Week 1.

The Cowboys saved a little under $4 million in cap space with the move.

Philadelphia currently has star pass catcher Dallas Goedert on the roster, Jack Stoll, and rookie Grant Calcaterra.