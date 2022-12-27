ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the new year on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Attendees will listen to a presentation on focus stacking, which is a way to portray multiple or single objects in focus on various focal planes in one sharp image where everything is in focus. Bert Sirkin will explain how to use and implement the process of focus stacking in photography. Sirkin has been a professional photographer, educator and tour guide for more than 40 years. He has provided local workshops for more than 10 years and now provides courses online at photobert.com.

