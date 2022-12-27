ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win

Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
atozsports.com

Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players

The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss

Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
CLEMSON, SC
Decider.com

How To Watch Tonight’s Cowboys-Titans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Prime Video Game Live Online

What better way to ring in the New Year than with a little Thursday Night Football? Tonight marks the final TNF game of 2022 before we head into 2023, which is inching closer than ever. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cowboys (11-4) just beat the Philadelphia Eagles and have remained victorious, winning five of their six recent games, while the The Titans (7-8), have not fared as well, losing the past five games. Could tonight be their lucky night? We’ll just have to wait, watch and see. Read on for all...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

An NFL legend could replace Derek Carr as the Raiders QB

The Las Vegas Raiders made a telling move this week. Quarterback Derek Carr has been benched. It’s likely that Las Vegas will move on from Carr one way or another after the season. That begs a brand new question for the Raiders now. Who will replace Carr?. Oddsmakers believe...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Why are Tennessee’s coaches already talking about a quarterback competition?

Joe Milton is set to be Tennessee’s quarterback in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. But in the last few days, multiple Vol coaches including Josh Heupel have mentioned that there will be a QB competition in the spring and fall no matter how Milton plays. We talked about why they might be doing that on the Big Orange Podcast…
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys: T.Y. Hilton keeps proving that signing him was the right move

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a huge win on Christmas Eve against the Philadelphia Eagles. A big reason why is the incredible 52-yard reception by newly acquired veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, his first as a Cowboy. Hilton’s impact in Dallas is going further than his production, though. Since arriving...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Significant development has Cowboys on championship trajectory

The Dallas Cowboys entered the season with significant question marks surrounding the wide receiver corps. Even late into the season, there are still some concerns about the group catching passes from Dak Prescott. Moving on from Amari Cooper raised eyebrows of many. Why trade away a Pro Bowl receiver for...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Former NFL WR takes weird shot at Vols QB Hendon Hooker

Former NFL wide receiver turned ESPN analyst Joey Galloway took a weird shot at Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker on Wednesday. During halftime of the Military Bowl matchup between Duke and UCF, Galloway, seemingly out of nowhere, was asked by studio host Matt Barrie who had more yards between Hooker and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett before the Vols played the Bulldogs in early November.
NASHVILLE, TN

