Police: Martin Orea is main suspect in murders of David Johnson & Ellijah Payne in downtown St. Paul

2 men die from injuries after Downtown St. Paul shooting 00:23

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to track down a suspect in a double homicide earlier this month in downtown St. Paul .

Martin Orea, 26, is "believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached," according to Metro Transit police. Investigators think he was the shooter who killed David Johnson, 18, and Ellijah Payne, 21, on the night of Dec. 12 in a Metro Transit-owned building on the corner of Cedar and 5th streets.

Martin Orea Metro Transit Police

Police said after the shooting that they didn't think it was "a random act."

Anyone who knows Orea's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Metro Transit Police TipLine at 612-349-7222. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting police with the investigation.