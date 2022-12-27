ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

How LSU and Purdue are handling their opts outs from the Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two backup linemen stood in the scrum surrounding Mekhi Wingo and waited to ask him a question. First, redshirt sophomore Jacobian Guillory wondered how Wingo felt about earning third-team All-American honors from The Associated Press “when all the guys said you were too little.”. They...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU great, College Football Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk to be honored at Peach Bowl

Kevin Faulk made football a priority for much of his life. This weekend, though, another priority takes precedent. Faulk, the great LSU running back and kick returner who was enshrined Dec. 6 in the College Football Hall of Fame, will miss a chance to be honored with the rest of this year’s Hall of Fame class Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The CFP semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be played steps away from the College Football Hall of Fame facility at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Signs LSU Transfer Hannah Gusters

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
STILLWATER, OK
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Loses Defensive Analyst To Big Ten Program

LSU defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Illinois after spending two years in Baton Rouge, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Fenelus will reunite with Bret Bielema, who he played under when he was a defensive back at Wisconsin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Bryson Etienne leads Southern men into SWAC opener against familiar foe Texas Southern

Many players from last season will be on hand when Southern plays at Texas Southern in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, but there will be a twist. Senior guard Bryson Etienne, a native of Houston, spent three seasons at Texas Southern before transferring to Southern. Etienne has played plenty of games at H&PE Arena, the home of TSU basketball, but Monday’s game will be his first visit in a Southern jersey.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Liberty, Port Allen boys continue impressive play with wins

Liberty Magnet and Port Allen, each sporting a No. 1 LHSAA boys basketball power ratings, used different methods, but each picked up a win Friday afternoon in the Hoopfest Big 10 Classic tournament at Scotlandville. Liberty (8-1), the top-rated team in Division I select, relied on defense in forcing 26...
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final

Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody

New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB.com

Professional football team to play in Gonzales this April

Energy company ordered to refund millions of dollars to customers, officials say. The Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) was pleased with two recent decisions that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”), an Entergy subsidiary, overcharged customers. Hazardous materials, think before you toss. Updated: 6 hours ago.
GONZALES, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
CLINTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Jan. 4, 2023

The word neon comes to us from a Greek word that means new, so illuminate 2023 and make a DIY neon sign. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m., teens are welcome to visit the library’s Dutchtown location to use Electroluminescent wire tape, and batteries to design a handmade sign to take home.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy