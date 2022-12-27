Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Footage of Candace Cameron Bure Breaking Children's Hearts During a 1992 Meet and Greet Goes Viral
Another week, another Candace Cameron Bure controversy. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough boys basketball goes 3-0 in Chuck Miller Holiday Classic
The McDonough Warhawks boys basketball team won all three of its games at the annual Chuck Miller Holiday Classic. First, the Warhawks defeated Pine Forest High School from Pensacola, Fla., 82-35.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia begins repatriation of Native American artifacts from Etowah Indian Mounds
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will soon begin returning artifacts to culturally affiliated tribes from Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site in Cartersville. Repatriation is mandated by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990. Changes to the museum reflect a growing...
Henry County Daily Herald
A Look back at 2022 in Henry County
McDONOUGH — Several notable events occurred throughout 2022. From the start of a long-promised SPLOST project, continued growth, and the loss of high school students, the year has left an indelible mark on residents. Here is a small sampling of some of Henry County’s top stories as selected by...
Henry County Daily Herald
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
Henry County Daily Herald
Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward
HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars. The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
