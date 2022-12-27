ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Times

Norman: Keep those skis insured

In response to Ian Grimes’ letter “Shops’ added value a worthy goal” (Aspen Daily News, Dec. 27), I wish to give a professional opinion. For the same price (or less) of a crappuccino or other overrated coffee drink, a rental customer can purchase insurance at $7 per day that covers all damages — excluding loss or theft.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Emmer: How’s that RETT working out?

The real estate transfer tax (RETT) created subsidized housing. It’s designed to take from real-estate buyers and give to employers (by enabling them to pay employees less). The result’s supposed to be affordable shops and restaurants to serve locals. How’s that working?. Maurice Emmer. Aspen.
Aspen Times

Sealey: Sutton a welcome change

With the news of Tracy Sutton running for mayor getting out, it’s not surprising the short-term rental and residential-development conversations have already been thrown in the dialogue as a dig to her candidacy. Tracy has a deep-seeded passion for the city of Aspen, the small-business owners, the locals, and...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Baker: Tipsy Taxi, for the record

On Saturday, Dec. 24, The Aspen Times ran an article headlined, “Plan ahead if you’ll be out celebrating, Sheriff’s Office urges.” This was a great message. However, the information in the article about Tipsy Taxi was inaccurate. Anyone who has lived in the Aspen area over the past four decades knows that Tipsy Taxi has been in service for over 39 years — far longer than the 13 years as stated in the article.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Downtown Aspen penthouse breaks record for per-square-foot sales price

A penthouse in downtown Aspen set a record for price by square footage when it sold on Dec. 21 for $25.875 million. The penthouse, located at 405 S. Monarch St., was purchased for $17.5 million on Dec. 21, 2021, according to Lane Johnson, an associate broker at Compass. The 3,429-square-foot property was then leased for one year for more than $1 million and resold last week, exactly a year later, for $7,545 per square foot.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years

Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado

A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado

The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Wrubel: Aspen Film’s closing credits for 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, Aspen Film would love to thank everyone who recently joined us for our 30th Academy Screenings. In particular, we are so appreciative of the volunteers who make this event run so smoothly. We were delighted to showcase some of the season’s best global-cinema offerings...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Boyden: A fire averted, a community blessed

Arriving home on Tuesday evening, I could hear an incessant “beep-beep-beep …. beep-beep-beep.” I tried to tune it out. Like most of us, I work in the service industry, and it had been a long day. It may have been about five minutes before I said something to my wife. “Is that a smoke alarm?”
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy