Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Times
Norman: Keep those skis insured
In response to Ian Grimes’ letter “Shops’ added value a worthy goal” (Aspen Daily News, Dec. 27), I wish to give a professional opinion. For the same price (or less) of a crappuccino or other overrated coffee drink, a rental customer can purchase insurance at $7 per day that covers all damages — excluding loss or theft.
Aspen Times
Emmer: How’s that RETT working out?
The real estate transfer tax (RETT) created subsidized housing. It’s designed to take from real-estate buyers and give to employers (by enabling them to pay employees less). The result’s supposed to be affordable shops and restaurants to serve locals. How’s that working?. Maurice Emmer. Aspen.
Aspen Times
Sealey: Sutton a welcome change
With the news of Tracy Sutton running for mayor getting out, it’s not surprising the short-term rental and residential-development conversations have already been thrown in the dialogue as a dig to her candidacy. Tracy has a deep-seeded passion for the city of Aspen, the small-business owners, the locals, and...
Aspen Times
Baker: Tipsy Taxi, for the record
On Saturday, Dec. 24, The Aspen Times ran an article headlined, “Plan ahead if you’ll be out celebrating, Sheriff’s Office urges.” This was a great message. However, the information in the article about Tipsy Taxi was inaccurate. Anyone who has lived in the Aspen area over the past four decades knows that Tipsy Taxi has been in service for over 39 years — far longer than the 13 years as stated in the article.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Aspen Daily News
Downtown Aspen penthouse breaks record for per-square-foot sales price
A penthouse in downtown Aspen set a record for price by square footage when it sold on Dec. 21 for $25.875 million. The penthouse, located at 405 S. Monarch St., was purchased for $17.5 million on Dec. 21, 2021, according to Lane Johnson, an associate broker at Compass. The 3,429-square-foot property was then leased for one year for more than $1 million and resold last week, exactly a year later, for $7,545 per square foot.
Summit Daily News
‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years
Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
Heavy mountain snow this weekend, high-country travel discouraged
COLORADO, USA — Ready for more snow?. After a storm dumped 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow onto much of the Denver metro area overnight Wednesday, the next storm is already moving in. It will start Friday afternoon in the mountains, where some areas could see up to 3...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Aspen Times
Wrubel: Aspen Film’s closing credits for 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, Aspen Film would love to thank everyone who recently joined us for our 30th Academy Screenings. In particular, we are so appreciative of the volunteers who make this event run so smoothly. We were delighted to showcase some of the season’s best global-cinema offerings...
Aspen Times
Boyden: A fire averted, a community blessed
Arriving home on Tuesday evening, I could hear an incessant “beep-beep-beep …. beep-beep-beep.” I tried to tune it out. Like most of us, I work in the service industry, and it had been a long day. It may have been about five minutes before I said something to my wife. “Is that a smoke alarm?”
Comments / 0