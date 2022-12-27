Read full article on original website
Midday Report December 30, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Reexamination of a cold case in Bethel has resulted in an arrest. Inflation is hitting everyday Alaskans at the grocery store. And a new hazard map in Juneau shows much of downtown in moderate to severe danger of landslides or avalanches.
107' Tug sinks at Juneau dock
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several agencies responded to the national guard dock downtown Thursday after a tug boat had sunk. Juneau Harbormaster Matt Creswell said they were notified about the sinking at about 8:45 in the morning Thursday. He said they went down to investigate and found at the National Guard dock, there was the 107-foot tugboat Tagish.
New Juneau landfill hours and rates effective February 1
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Landfill hours and rates will change at WM’s Capitol Recycling and Disposal effective Wednesday, Feb. 1. The days and hours for the CBJ RecycleWorks and household hazardous waste collection remain unaffected by this change. WM District Manager Mike Mahaffey said the landfill changes are necessary...
Fireside Series sparks curiousity at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center kicks off their decades-long tradition of Friday night Fireside Lectures on Jan. 6, 2023, with a presentation by entomologist Dr. Elizabeth Graham on the recent defoliation event of forests in Alaska. The annual Fireside Lectures are a free, twelve-week series of...
Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood is home to Alaska’s oldest still-in-use house, built in 1882. The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department...
Juneau International Airport parking full
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - If you are planning on flying out of Juneau in the next several days, plan on getting a ride because both short-term and long-term parking are at full capacity. That's according to Airport Manager Patty Wahto, who spoke to News of the North Tuesday. "I imagine...
Juneau police outlines new years enforcement
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 2022 is coming to a close, and the Juneau Police Department reminds everyone to have a safe and happy New Year. The Juneau Police Department will have additional staff on duty to handle calls for service and DWI enforcement over New Year's Eve. The department said...
Dec. 28, 2022: Best of Juneau Afternoon 2022, Part 1
This week, we’re looking back at some of our favorite interviews of the year. Today on Juneau Afternoon, you’ll hear Rashah McChesney’s January interview with members of the Tongan community, who shared their experiences and concerns just days after a shocking volcanic eruption cut off the country from telephone and internet contact. And we’ll also hear a meaningful conversation between Rhonda McBride, Claire Stremple, X̱ʼunei Lance Twitchell, and Carin Silkaitis about the importance of making Alaska Native language education free and accessible to all. Finally, we’ll listen to author Juliana Hu Pegues explain her concept of space-time colonialism.
Flight cancellations lead to hectic holiday travel for Alaskans
‘Twas the night before Christmas Eve, and Michael Mahmood was planning to visit his girlfriend’s family in Denver for the holidays. He drove up from Seward to Anchorage. Then he got an alert: His flight from Seattle to Denver was canceled. He went to the Anchorage airport anyway, and saw the customer service line.
Flight cancellations in Seattle and Anchorage leave Juneau’s airport parking lot packed
Juneau’s airport parking lots are packed as residents struggle to leave Seattle. Airport Manager Patty Wahto said both long-term and short-term parking lots, which fit about 250 cars total, are at capacity. She said Juneau residents should avoid parking at the airport for the next day or two. “It’s...
After experiencing travel delays, Capital City Basketball Tournament begins
The Juneau boys and girls were trying to get home since the 23rd, having played in Las Vegas over the holiday weekend. Juneau-Douglas Activities Director, Chad Bentz, says it's been a long trip back for both teams. "The girls got back. They were delayed due to the ice and whatnot...
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
