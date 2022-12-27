ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Native Americans have the highest suicide rates among all racial groups in the United States

Suicide rates among Native Americans/Alaska Natives are the highest of any racial/ethnic group in the United States. Suicide rates in this demographic have been rising since 2003. The high frequency of suicide among the Native American/Alaskan Native community, as well as the disparities in suicide circumstances among Native American and Alaskan Native decedents, highlight some of the inequities that this demographic experiences.
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Schatz, Murkowski: Bills supporting Native language revitalization, tribal water access, economic development, MMIP resources set to become law

News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, released the following statements on eight bills set to become law – S. 989, ...
Only one solution to border crisis — enforce the border

In 1907, its busiest year, 1,004,756 migrants arrived at Ellis Island. In fiscal year 2022, 2.76 million migrants were seen entering the southern border — and that’s just the ones we know about. This is an immigration wave unprecedented in American history. It is also illegal. These migrants aren’t applying for green cards or legal residency. If they were, they’d have to wait their turn before living in the United States. Instead, they’ve been coached to request asylum, a program meant for refugees facing political or religious persecution at home. Many, if not all, of these migrants don’t qualify. But it will take five years...
Nearly 1 million immigrants became U.S. citizens in past year

Washington — Nearly a million immigrant adults were naturalized as American citizens in fiscal year 2022, the third-highest annual tally recorded in U.S. history, according to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report published on Wednesday.In the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 967,400 adults swore the oath of allegiance at naturalization ceremonies across the country, the USCIS figures show. When taking into account cases of children who derived citizenship from their U.S.-citizen parents and other naturalization cases, a total of 1,023,200 immigrants became U.S. citizens in fiscal year 2022.The number of adult immigrants who became U.S. citizens was only...
Cannabis 2023: Moving Beyond the Pot Bust

The good news for the nascent U.S. cannabis industry is that its worst year ever is almost over. The bad news is that the cumulative toll of the ongoing deep slump in wholesale and retail weed prices is likely to keep mounting in 2023, amid an overdue shakeout of growers and retailers in the crowded sector.
Pres. Biden signs bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths. The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last year...
