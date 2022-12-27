Read full article on original website
Law protects export of sacred Native American items
President Biden signed the bill, which makes some crimes a felony and doubles prison time, on Dec. 21
Native Americans have the highest suicide rates among all racial groups in the United States
Suicide rates among Native Americans/Alaska Natives are the highest of any racial/ethnic group in the United States. Suicide rates in this demographic have been rising since 2003. The high frequency of suicide among the Native American/Alaskan Native community, as well as the disparities in suicide circumstances among Native American and Alaskan Native decedents, highlight some of the inequities that this demographic experiences.
tobaccoreporter.com
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
A Democratic congresswoman just joined the long list of lawmakers who've violated a federal conflict-of-interest law
Fernandez, of New Mexico, was nearly two years late to disclose her sale of stock in an investment company.
Federal appeals court bars Biden administration from forcing Catholic groups to provide transgender care
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Friday permanently blocked the Biden administration from forcing Christian groups to provide transgender health care or insurance coverage.
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
Did You Know? It’s Illegal to Leave the House if you Have a Common Cold in Washington
It's that time of year when common colds are more common than usual. Noses are running, Nyquil is more scarce and sick days are being used more than typical. But did you know that in the state of Washington it's actually against the law for you to leave the house? It could get you a ticket and have to pay a fee.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Schatz, Murkowski: Bills supporting Native language revitalization, tribal water access, economic development, MMIP resources set to become law
News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, released the following statements on eight bills set to become law – S. 989, ...
Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB funding
More than three dozen attorneys general from red and blue states on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to agree to decide the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Board’s (CFPB) funding structure. The separate coalitions of Republican and Democratic state AGs urged the court to take up the case for sharply contrasting reasons. Led by…
Only one solution to border crisis — enforce the border
In 1907, its busiest year, 1,004,756 migrants arrived at Ellis Island. In fiscal year 2022, 2.76 million migrants were seen entering the southern border — and that’s just the ones we know about. This is an immigration wave unprecedented in American history. It is also illegal. These migrants aren’t applying for green cards or legal residency. If they were, they’d have to wait their turn before living in the United States. Instead, they’ve been coached to request asylum, a program meant for refugees facing political or religious persecution at home. Many, if not all, of these migrants don’t qualify. But it will take five years...
Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill includes millions for gender, equity and climate initiatives
Critics argue Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill is replete with earmarks to fund the liberal agenda through equity, gender and racism initiatives.
Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy
Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.
Nearly 1 million immigrants became U.S. citizens in past year
Washington — Nearly a million immigrant adults were naturalized as American citizens in fiscal year 2022, the third-highest annual tally recorded in U.S. history, according to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report published on Wednesday.In the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 967,400 adults swore the oath of allegiance at naturalization ceremonies across the country, the USCIS figures show. When taking into account cases of children who derived citizenship from their U.S.-citizen parents and other naturalization cases, a total of 1,023,200 immigrants became U.S. citizens in fiscal year 2022.The number of adult immigrants who became U.S. citizens was only...
Investopedia
Cannabis 2023: Moving Beyond the Pot Bust
The good news for the nascent U.S. cannabis industry is that its worst year ever is almost over. The bad news is that the cumulative toll of the ongoing deep slump in wholesale and retail weed prices is likely to keep mounting in 2023, amid an overdue shakeout of growers and retailers in the crowded sector.
Judge suspends Biden administration's termination of "Remain in Mexico" border policy
Washington — A federal judge in Texas on Thursday suspended the Biden administration's termination of a Trump-era program that required certain migrants to await their asylum hearings in Mexico, though the concrete impact of the ruling on U.S. border policy was not immediately clear. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...
CBS News
Pres. Biden signs bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths. The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last year...
DC National Guard commander 'strongly' considered sending troops to Capitol without approval, Jan. 6 report says
The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, "strongly" considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
