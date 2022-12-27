ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Three tech habits that will save you time and money in 2023 – from streaming right to deleting more

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1Ya1_0jw22eBG00

EXPERTS have revealed three habits you can get into now that will save you both time and money in the New Year.

There are many handy tech tricks out there that can make your life easier – and keep your wallet fuller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pz1Oa_0jw22eBG00
Experts have revealed three habits you can get into now that will save you both time and money in the New Year Credit: Getty

Deactivate streaming services

Many people will agree that they only care about one of two shows per streaming service.

Meaning in the months that their shows are not coming out with new content, their services just go to waste.

For this reason, some experts have suggested that users cancel their subscriptions seasonally.

Jennifer Jolly from USA Today explains: "First, pick one or two streaming services you watch the most, no matter what... Next, go through all the services and jot down the shows you actually care about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghEbW_0jw22eBG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zp00j_0jw22eBG00

"Use a streaming guide like Just Watch to keep tabs on when new seasons come out, and in the meantime, cancel the subscriptions you're not using.

"The money this can save you can add up to quite a bit over time."

Create a Wi-Fi QR code for guests

Most Wi-Fi passwords are a pain to share with guests – mostly because they're too long to remember.

However, thanks to newer tech, people can now create easy-to-share Wi-Fi QR codes.

To create this on an iPhone, follow these steps: Open the Shortcuts App > tap Gallery > tap Shortcuts for Accessibility.

From there, select QR your Wi-Fi > tap Add Shortcut > tap My Shortcuts > tap QR Your Wi-Fi in your list of shortcuts >enter your Wi-Fi name > press Done.

Next, Enter your password, and hit Done. You should see a QR code appear on your screen with sharing options.

For Android devices, tap Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi > tap QR code > tap the Share button.

You can take a screenshot of the QR code if you want to have it easily available for future use.

Delete space-consuming items

If you want to avoid paying for extra storage on your device, then deleting space-consuming and duplicate items can help.

To do this, open the Photos app on your iPhone > tap on Albums > tap on Utilities > and select Duplicates.

You'll see duplicate matches and an option to Merge. Simply tap Merge to delete duplicate photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfEBw_0jw22eBG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33e0bp_0jw22eBG00

On Androids, open Files by Google > tap Clean > on the “Duplicate files” card, tap Select files.

Select the files you want to delete, then tap Delete.

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
The Atlantic

Elon Musk’s Text Messages Explain Everything

As the year comes to a close, I cannot stop thinking about … a court document. Plaintiffs in Twitter, Inc. v. Elon R. Musk et al. filed Exhibit H just before sunrise on September 29 in Delaware’s Court of Chancery. If you’ve seen excerpts, you probably know it by its street name: Elon Musk’s texts.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Insults a Critic With Vulgar Language

Elon Musk makes every effort to distinguish himself from every other executive. In particular, he sets his own standards for public remarks. The obvious example is his new content-management policy on Twitter, the social network he purchased on Oct. 27 for $44 billion. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
938K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy