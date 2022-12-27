On Wednesday morning, an assistant prosecutor for Warren County told the jury that Brooke Skylar Richardson “killed a kid she didn’t want and never intended to keep.” Steven Knippen made this statement. The lawyer for Richardson said that when the Carlisle woman gave birth at home, the baby was white, didn’t move, and wasn’t breathing. A jury of seven women and five men will decide the fate of the 20-year-old woman accused of killing her newborn daughter in the days after her senior prom in 2017 and burying the child in her parent’s garden On Wednesday, the first day of hearings, Knippen, defence attorney Charlie Rittgers, and other medical experts and law enforcement officers discussed what they thought happened before and after the child died.

CARLISLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO