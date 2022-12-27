Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
dayton247now.com
New Year's Eve noise demo held in front of Montgomery County Jail
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A noise demonstration was held Saturday in front of the Montgomery County Jail in Dayton. New Years Eve is considered the loudest day worldwide with celebrations to ring in the New Year. Miami Valley Abolitionists gathered instruments, pots, and anything they could find to make noise.
WLWT 5
Dog attacks officers on Clough Pike in Union Township, fatally shot
CINCINNATI — Police were forced to shoot and kill a dog in Union Township after it attacked them, Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Union Township police responded to the 500 block of Clough Pike for a neighbor dispute...
One dead, one hospitalized after Dayton, Ky. boat fire
Crews have put out a fire that broke out on a boat in the Manhattan Harbor in Dayton, Ky. Friday afternoon.
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
Fox 19
Police: Woman took daughter from legal guardians on possible ruse of shopping at Kenwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 10-month-old child allegedly taken by her biological mother who does not have legal custodial rights. Valerie Lala Williams was last seen Tuesday with her mother, 25-year-old Monica George, leaving the Kenwood Towne Center in Sycamore Township, according...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire: 1 person injured in crash on Bank Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer after a crash, early Saturday morning. When fire crews arrived to the 800 block of Bank Street, they found a vehicle that had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One man was trapped inside the vehicle.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police warn against celebrating the New Year with gunfire
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - As the New Year approaches, the Dayton Police Department (DPD) want to remind the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Over the years, there have been numerous reports of community members shooting off firearms as a way to celebrate the New Year. Shooting calls reported...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff taskforce units recovered $11M worth of drugs in 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Local law enforcement agencies continue to combat the opioid epidemic as 2022 ends. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office task force units removed nearly $11M of drugs off the streets this year. The Sheriff Office explained this couldn’t been possible without the help of community and nonprofit...
dayton247now.com
Over 10,000 left without power in Montgomery County
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- AES Ohio says the outage on Thursday was caused by an issue with a breaker at one of its substations in the Kettering/Oakwood area. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The power went out for thousands in the Miami Valley Thursday evening. The AES Outage Map showing...
dayton247now.com
Police investigating vandalism at Christmas lights display at Fort St. Clair
EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eaton Police Department is asking for help in identifying individuals involved in the vandalism at Whispering Christmas Lights at Fort St. Clair. Police say at about 9 p.m. Friday, a black or dark colored pick-up truck carrying multiple young adults or teenagers was seen damaging light displays, vandalizing donation bins, and causing a disturbance inside Fort St. Clair, according to department's social media page.
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley fire departments to receive state grants
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments across the Miami Valley are receiving grants from the state. The Dayton fire department is on the list – receiving $5.8 million in grants. The Miami valley fire departments work day and night responding to emergency calls. Last weekend was the deadliest weekend...
HCSO: Missing 10-month-old returned to legal guardians
Officials said Monica George exited the Galbraith Road side of Dillard's at Kenwood Towne Center with the child at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 27.
osoblanco.org
What happened before and after the child died in Carlisle in 2017?
On Wednesday morning, an assistant prosecutor for Warren County told the jury that Brooke Skylar Richardson “killed a kid she didn’t want and never intended to keep.” Steven Knippen made this statement. The lawyer for Richardson said that when the Carlisle woman gave birth at home, the baby was white, didn’t move, and wasn’t breathing. A jury of seven women and five men will decide the fate of the 20-year-old woman accused of killing her newborn daughter in the days after her senior prom in 2017 and burying the child in her parent’s garden On Wednesday, the first day of hearings, Knippen, defence attorney Charlie Rittgers, and other medical experts and law enforcement officers discussed what they thought happened before and after the child died.
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
Coroner called to scene of Dayton shooting
Police reported that one person was shot and the coroner was called to the scene.
dayton247now.com
Brent Spence companion bridge project will impact the region from Louisville to Dayton
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The construction timeline to create the Brent Spence companion bridge could start as soon as November 2023. With Thursday's announcement and if everything goes according to plan, that means the Tri-State could have a new bridge by the end of 2029 and with it, an even more attractive region for businesses.
WLWT 5
'This is a nightmare scenario': 1 dead, 1 critically injured after boat fire along Ohio River
DAYTON, Ky. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River on Friday afternoon. According to Bellevue-Dayton Fire Chief Chris Atkins, just after 11 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a boat fire at the Manhattan Harbor marina in Dayton, Kentucky.
dayton247now.com
LATEST: Police standoff in Dayton ends; 1 in custody
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - An hours-long standoff on South Irwin Street has ended. Dayton Police Maj. Christopher Malson, incident commander, said officers from the South Ohio Fugitive Task Force and the Dayton Police went to South Irwin Street looking for a suspect. That man, identified as Charles Vititoe, 37, reportedly fled from officers and barricaded himself in the house.
