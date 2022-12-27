ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New Year's Eve noise demo held in front of Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A noise demonstration was held Saturday in front of the Montgomery County Jail in Dayton. New Years Eve is considered the loudest day worldwide with celebrations to ring in the New Year. Miami Valley Abolitionists gathered instruments, pots, and anything they could find to make noise.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police warn against celebrating the New Year with gunfire

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - As the New Year approaches, the Dayton Police Department (DPD) want to remind the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Over the years, there have been numerous reports of community members shooting off firearms as a way to celebrate the New Year. Shooting calls reported...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Over 10,000 left without power in Montgomery County

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- AES Ohio says the outage on Thursday was caused by an issue with a breaker at one of its substations in the Kettering/Oakwood area. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The power went out for thousands in the Miami Valley Thursday evening. The AES Outage Map showing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Police investigating vandalism at Christmas lights display at Fort St. Clair

EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eaton Police Department is asking for help in identifying individuals involved in the vandalism at Whispering Christmas Lights at Fort St. Clair. Police say at about 9 p.m. Friday, a black or dark colored pick-up truck carrying multiple young adults or teenagers was seen damaging light displays, vandalizing donation bins, and causing a disturbance inside Fort St. Clair, according to department's social media page.
EATON, OH
dayton247now.com

Miami Valley fire departments to receive state grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments across the Miami Valley are receiving grants from the state. The Dayton fire department is on the list – receiving $5.8 million in grants. The Miami valley fire departments work day and night responding to emergency calls. Last weekend was the deadliest weekend...
DAYTON, OH
osoblanco.org

What happened before and after the child died in Carlisle in 2017?

On Wednesday morning, an assistant prosecutor for Warren County told the jury that Brooke Skylar Richardson “killed a kid she didn’t want and never intended to keep.” Steven Knippen made this statement. The lawyer for Richardson said that when the Carlisle woman gave birth at home, the baby was white, didn’t move, and wasn’t breathing. A jury of seven women and five men will decide the fate of the 20-year-old woman accused of killing her newborn daughter in the days after her senior prom in 2017 and burying the child in her parent’s garden On Wednesday, the first day of hearings, Knippen, defence attorney Charlie Rittgers, and other medical experts and law enforcement officers discussed what they thought happened before and after the child died.
CARLISLE, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

LATEST: Police standoff in Dayton ends; 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - An hours-long standoff on South Irwin Street has ended. Dayton Police Maj. Christopher Malson, incident commander, said officers from the South Ohio Fugitive Task Force and the Dayton Police went to South Irwin Street looking for a suspect. That man, identified as Charles Vititoe, 37, reportedly fled from officers and barricaded himself in the house.
DAYTON, OH

