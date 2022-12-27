Read full article on original website
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr.
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr., 84, Goshen, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Jan. 29, 1938. On Dec. 25, 1957, he married Ida Hershberger. She preceded him in death. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Collins, Goshen; four sons, Robert (Sherry) Nettrouer, Jr., Michael Nettrouer and Steven (Amanda)...
inkfreenews.com
Samuel Edward Golden Sr. — UPDATED
Samuel Edward Golden Sr., 89, Argos, died at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence in Argos. He was born Sept. 3, 1933. He married Ramona Grosvenor. Samuel is survived by his daughter, Dixie (Robert) Warner, Plymouth; and son, Samuel (Michelle) Golden Jr., Argos; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Rodway, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Julia A. McQueen
Julia A. McQueen, 68, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born March 2, 1954. On May 19, 1973, she married Ronald McQueen. Julia is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ron McQueen; daughter and son-in-law, Carrie (Jeremy) Meyer; two granddaughters; and brother, James Chapman.
inkfreenews.com
Allen B. Chesser Jr.
Mr. Allen B. Chesser Jr., 68, Culver, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence in Culver. He was born July 22, 1954. He married Mary L. Croy on May 29, 1976. Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Emily (Andrew) Schouten, Rochester; two...
inkfreenews.com
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Lou Smith
Bonnie Lou (Rice) Smith, 68, North Manchester, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. She was born Sept. 5, 1954. She is survived by her son, Nathan “Tater” Smith, North Manchester; father, Allen D. Rice, North Manchester; brothers, Michael (Bev) Rice, Warsaw, Ronald Rice, Indianapolis, Steven Rice, Bippus, Douglas (Lisa) Rice, North Manchester and Andrew (Jennifer) Rice, Bippus; sisters, Rebecca Rice, Gas City and Jennifer (Brian Shield) Rice, Indianapolis; and her bonus children, Cameron Miller, Scottie Schultz and Adam Lewis.
inkfreenews.com
Stephen Patrick Biggs
Stephen Patrick Biggs, 51, Rochester, died Dec. 15, 2022, in Rochester. He was born June 12, 1971. Stephen is survived by his wife, Rena Lou Biggs; sons, Cody (Mandy) Biggs and Joseph (Makayla) Biggs; daughter, Arianna Blomquist; five grandchildren; and brothers, Richard (Julie) Hazelwood, Scott (Jennifer) Biggs and Sam (Jenny) Biggs.
inkfreenews.com
Daniel Edward Engle
Daniel Edward Engle, 62, Plymouth, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in his home in Plymouth. Daniel was born Sept. 26, 1960. Daniel is survived by his sons, Ryan Engle, Plymouth and Cameron (Lisa) Engle, Fishers; his sisters, Paula McAdams, Christine Engle, Vicki (Mike) Sprague and Mary (Dan) Grundy; his brothers: Mark (Jill) Engle, Erin Engle and Greg (Gaylene) Engle; and his three grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Amelia ‘Millie’ R. Helton
Amelia R. “Millie” Helton, 85, Marion, formerly of Akron and Silver Lake, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center, Marion. She was born Aug. 26, 1937. On Feb. 18, 1977, Millie married Grady Helton. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Jerry...
inkfreenews.com
Patsy Ann Brallier
Patsy Ann (Wilson) Brallier, 92, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1930, in rural Claypool, to Paul Wilson and Maggie Rudy Jamison Wilson. Patsy graduated from Warsaw High School in 1949. On July 2, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart Ferrel R. Brallier who preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, James and Philip Wilson.
inkfreenews.com
Edward J.D. Boggs
Edward J. D. Boggs, 89, rural Wabash, died at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Bickford Cottage, Wabash. He was born May 24, 1933. Ed married Lucille Scott on April 22, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Sharon (Ronald) Greiner, Wabash, Melessa (Todd)...
inkfreenews.com
Kelly Ann Richcreek
Kelly Ann (Larimore) Richcreek, 55, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1967. On April 23, 2009, she married Bill J. Richcreek. He survives along with her parents, Donald and Judy (Borland) Larimore; six children, Dustin Cox, Oil City, Pa., Michael Richcreek, Denver, Colo., Karla and Cody Shadeline, both of Newell, Va., Jacob Wright, Syracuse and Donald Richcreek, Oakwood, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Tracy (Keith) Cox, Rockland, Pa.
inkfreenews.com
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Terrill ‘Tate’ Dean Hoover
Terrill “Tate” Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. He was born Nov. 18, 1935. Survivors include a brother, Larry Hoover, Winamac. Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Phillip T. Patterson
Phillip T. Patterson, 58, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Brookside Haven Health Care Center, Muncie. Phillip was born Oct. 31, 1964. Phillip is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sylvia (Milton) Zimmerman; and his sister, Valarie L. (Bill) Burgdorf, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in...
inkfreenews.com
Georgia L. Reed
Georgia L. Reed, 89, Wabash, died at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Cherokee Northside Hospital, Canton, Ga. She was born April 27, 1933. Georgia married Jack Reed on Nov. 1, 1958; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Cutts, Canton, Ga.; two...
inkfreenews.com
Dennis Ray Gaff
Dennis Ray Gaff, 67, Columbia City, died at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born June 21, 1955. Surviving is his son, Gunner Gaff, Columbia City; his life partner, Phyllis Bueker, Columbia City; a brother, Tommy (Karen) Gaff, Columbia City; and a sister, Debbie Schnitz, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Brenda Sue Woznick
Brenda Sue Woznick, 60, rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Dec. 10, 1962. On June 7, 1998, she married the love of her life, Steven J. Woznick. She is survived by her husband, Steve; and...
inkfreenews.com
Mariane Jane Hagen
Mariane Jane Hagen, 92, Ligonier, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville. She was born Aug. 24, 1930. On Nov. 5, 1949, she married John C. Hagen. Mariane is survived by her children, Steve (Debra) Hagen, Ligonier, Debbie Laird, Ligonier, Mike (Kris), Carrollton, Ga., Jon Scott...
inkfreenews.com
Orpha Ruth Moyer
Orpha Ruth Moyer, 97, rural Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Nov. 23, 1925. She married Harold Moyer in May 1945; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Roger Moyer and Priscilla Mathis, both of...
