Police say multiple people, guns involved in shootout that left 1 dead, 1 injured
ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is injured after a shootout involving multiple people, guns and bullets in Atlanta’s Thomasville neighborhood in southeast Atlanta Friday morning. Police are currently investigating two scenes, one on Kipling Street and another on McDonough Boulevard. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
Photos of a woman accused of robbing two Gwinnett County banks in as many days were released Friday. ...
Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Road NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
Cops: 4 of 6 arrested in teen’s death during Clayton County drugs, guns sale
Clayton County police are seeking the public’s help to locate the final two of six suspects accused in the fatal shootin...
Cops: Man shot after fight turns to gunfire at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
A man remains in serious condition after being shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorit...
2 hurt after shooting at KFC along Wesley Chapel Road, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a double shooting at a KFC along Wesley Chapel Road Thursday evening. Authorities are on scene at the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a "person shot" call. When officers arrived shortly before 5 p.m., they found two men in their 30s with gunshot wounds.
2 injured in shootout at KFC in DeKalb
Two people were injured Thursday in a shootout that began inside a KFC in DeKalb County and spilled over into the parking lot, police said.
Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
1 dead, 4 injured in DeKalb shootings
Three people were shot at a DeKalb County restaurant Wednesday just a few miles from a fatal shooting at a motel, police...
Bungling bandit slips on ice, hits head during attempted armed robbery on Christmas
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A bungling Gainesville bandit has about as much luck trying to rob a Gainesville employee on Christmas as the Wet Bandits did in Home Alone. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville police said that around 1 a.m. Dec. 25, an armed...
Construction worker shot near Brookhaven apartment complex, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police are investigating after one man was shot at a construction site near a Brookhaven apartment complex Thursday. Officers were called to the construction site near the Alta Porter Apartments on Peachtree Road. When police arrived, they learned one man was shot in his buttocks. Investigators...
Stone Mountain man arrested after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
A DeKalb County man has been arrested on multiple charges after a 12-year-old girl was shot Wednesday during a domestic ...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near troubled SE Atlanta apartment complex
Two people were shot, sending one to the hospital and leaving the other dead, Friday morning near a troubled apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, police confirmed.
Murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County: Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing another back in October was arrested Dec. 28., according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. The man was arrested after police spotted him driving a white truck traveling near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.
Man turned away from store for escaping cold shot outside, police say
A man turned away from a Family Dollar store while trying to escape the cold was shot as soon as he left the store, according to police.
24-year-old Fulton County deputy found shot to death in crashed car was a 'good spirit,' sheriff says
ATLANTA - Police have identified a man found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car on a northwest Atlanta road as a Fulton County deputy. Sheriff Pat Labat said he was waiting until the deputy's family arrived to release his name, but said he had personally hired the deputy from a different law enforcement agency south of Atlanta. The reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.
'I don't like being lied to': Body cam shows allegedly armed man carrying drugs arrested during traffic stop
ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested an allegedly armed man found with a stash of drugs in his car during a traffic stop. Video from an officer's body-worn camera shows police cuff 39-year-old Jamal Freeman, who was driving a Dodge Challenger that police pulled over for traffic violations on Dec. 17.
Georgia rapper among 5 men arrested in Clayton County Jail contraband investigation
Five men, including a Georgia rapper, have been arrested for their involvement in a criminal organization that dropped off contraband inside the fence of the Clayton County Jail, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Levon Allen’s office discovered the operation, which they said was delivering contraband to the...
Gainesville man charged with DUI after hitting Lula woman head-on
A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash on Ga. 52 near Breezy Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Joseph Lance, 53, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Lance was driving west on Ga. 52 in a 2012 Ford F250 while Samantha Wade, 34 of Lula, was traveling east on Ga. 52 in a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
