Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
KYTV
Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
KTTS
UPDATE: Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Of Juvenile
(KTTS News) – Springfield Police have released an update on a shooting death of a juvenile that took place earlier this week. The incident happened in the 4300 Block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the shooting appears to be the result of an accident. The...
KYTV
Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police identified a couple found shot to death at a home in Springfield on Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) say the victims are Deundrea Woods, 30, and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, both of Springfield. Police have not identified a suspect in the shootings. According...
KYTV
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
Police release details, name victims of Wednesday double homicide
UPDATE 11 A.M. — The Springfield Police Department in a press release laid out more details of the investigation into Wednesday’s double homicide. The police arrived at a North Link Avenue address to check on the well-being of a man who was suffering from facial injuries. When they arrived, they found that he had been […]
UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident
UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
KYTV
FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents in Kansas City arrested a man who had escaped federal custody in early December. According to a press release, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested Friday around 11 a.m. Sparks was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on December 7. Sparks...
Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
myozarksonline.com
2 face charges after separate domestic assault incidents on Christmas Day
A Lebanon man is facing charges after two separate incidents on Christmas day. Lebanon Police responded to a motel in the 18-hundred-block of West Elm where an assault had taken place. At the scene, the victim reported that 35 year old Cory Dean O’Quinn began yelling at her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, and wouldn’t let her leave. He then allegedly choked her, punched her in the face, tried to choke her with a phone cord, and hit her in the head with a glass object. After O’Quinn passed out, the victim was able to call for help. Officers took him into custody, and while at the Laclede County Jail, O’Quinn allegedly assaulted a Laclede County Deputy. In addition to the charge of domestic assault with no bond and he is charged with assault with a bond of $1-thousand-dollars.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Attack by pit bulls at Willard campus leaves six seriously injured
"would have been much worse had our staff not immediately sprung into action" Twenty-one people were attacked by two pit bulls which came onto the playground of Willard Intermediate South on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Eighteen of those involved in the attack were students, while three were teachers. Six suffered injuries requiring medical attention.
YAHOO!
Carthage man's child endangerment case resolved
Dec. 30—A Carthage man arrested in 2021 in a driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol case has entered a guilty plea in an agreement calling for other charges to be dismissed. Darryl D. Morgan, 27, accepted a plea offer Dec. 12 in Jasper County Circuit Court to...
KYTV
Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovers 3 stolen semis; 1 arrested
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen semi-trucks. Deputies arrested Randy King. Prosecutors charged him with one of the thefts. Sheriff Danny Morrison says he expects more charges. The investigation has covered several weeks. Investigators say a towing company claimed King had faked documents...
KYTV
Smoke draws fire department to Springfield Quality Inn
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple fire crews responded to the Quality Inn (3330 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO) at 6:28 a.m. for reports of a fire. A hotel employee witnessed smoke coming from a room that was closed for remodeling and alerted the fire department. That employee did not see fire, but the fire alarms sounded.
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
Friends and business owners remember impact after Grad School, J.O.B owner’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To say Danny Schlink will be missed, would be an understatement. “For somebody like that, that had the kind of impact on downtown Springfield that he did, it’s just kind of one of those things when you just hear that somebody that important to our culture here in Springfield has passed, it’s […]
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Dealing with infestation issues in Springfield rental homes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and affordable housing is what Springfield strives to provide. But some renters say they have problems getting issues addressed with their landlords and have turned to us for help. “It’s ridiculous. I know almost every one of the tenants has complained about it,” said Laura...
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
