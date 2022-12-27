In their final tune-up before opening SEC action next week, Texas A&M (8-5) had no issues with Prairie View A&M (4-9) en route to a 86-66 inside Reed Arena on Friday night. The Panthers kept things close over the first quarter of the game as the two sides traded leads in the early going. The Aggies completely took control from there though closing out the first half on a 35-12 run to take a 53-32 advantage at the break.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO