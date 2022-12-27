ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, NH

Homeless woman who allegedly left newborn misdirected searchers for fear she'd lose her tent

By The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
YAHOO!
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect on Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities say. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. on Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
YORK, ME
nbcboston.com

Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Woman accused of giving birth in New Hampshire woods, abandoning newborn pleads not guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of giving birth in the woods and abandoning her newborn on Christmas night entered pleas of not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, appeared in court by phone from a hospital and pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct.
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Lowell husband, wife dead after Christmas Day ‘murder-suicide,’ Middlesex DA says

A man in Lowell shot and killed his wife before taking his own life on Christmas Day, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. On Sunday, Dec. 25, around 1:38 p.m., Lowell Police Department officers responded to a home on Beacon Street. The address of the home was not identified. At the home, police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.
LOWELL, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Hooksett Man Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison For Role In Home Invasion In Maine

A Hooksett man is facing up to 20 years in prison for his role in a violent home invasion in Maine. Prosecutors say that Derek Daprato was one of four people who went to a home in York back in 2019 to rob the man who lived there. Two of the suspects hid in the woods and attacked and shot the man when he came back to his house. The victim ended up being hit in the lower leg and foot by gunfire but wasn’t seriously hurt. A sentencing date for Daprato hasn’t been set yet.
HOOKSETT, NH
Daily Voice

Former Rowley Police Officer Faces Rape Allegations

A former Rowley police officer is currently under investigation for an allegation of misconduct, the Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Daily Voice. The officer retired in May, 2022 after three decades of policing, but was recently working as a special officer when allegation…
ROWLEY, MA
YAHOO!

Ogunquit restaurant owner files countersuit after fight with customer

Dec. 29—An Ogunquit restaurant owner has filed a counterclaim against a Boston woman and her daughter who sued him over a heated argument last year. The women filed a federal lawsuit last month against Angelina's Ristorante and Wine Bar, its owner, David Giarusso, and waiter Carlos Perez alleging Giarusso attacked her in the parking lot during an escalating dispute over a receipt.
OGUNQUIT, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy