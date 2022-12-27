Homeless woman who allegedly left newborn misdirected searchers for fear she'd lose her tent

A Hooksett man is facing up to 20 years in prison for his role in a violent home invasion in Maine. Prosecutors say that Derek Daprato was one of four people who went to a home in York back in 2019 to rob the man who lived there. Two of the suspects hid in the woods and attacked and shot the man when he came back to his house. The victim ended up being hit in the lower leg and foot by gunfire but wasn’t seriously hurt. A sentencing date for Daprato hasn’t been set yet.

HOOKSETT, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO