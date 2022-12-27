Read full article on original website
theScore
Report: Red Sox, Kluber agree to 1-year, $10M deal
The Boston Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber agreed to a one-year contract with a team option for the 2024 season, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The pact will guarantee Kluber $10 million in 2023, a source told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. Kluber spent the 2022 season with...
theScore
Report: Marlins agree to 2-year, $17M deal with Segura
The Miami Marlins and free-agent infielder Jean Segura reached an agreement on a contract, reports Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. It's a two-year, $17-million deal, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital. The deal will pay Segura $6.5 million in 2023 and $8.5 million the following season, and it...
theScore
Report: D-Backs agree to 1-year, $4M deal with Longoria
The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The pact guarantees Longoria $4 million and comes with the chance to make an additional $1 million in bonuses, the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro reports. Longoria, 37, spent the...
theScore
Top 10 MLB players of 2022
With the 2022 baseball season behind us and the calendar about to flip into 2023, let's take a look back at the 10 top players from a memorable campaign during which we saw historic records broken, triumphant returns, and the Houston Astros claim the World Series. Both regular-season and playoff performances were considered when creating this list.
theScore
Report: Red Sox open to trading starters, including Sale
The Boston Red Sox have added several arms this offseason, and it looks like they're ready to deal away the excess. Boston is open to hearing trade offers for their starting pitchers, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. This includes left-hander Chris Sale despite the Red Sox telling...
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood, but he's emerged stronger since.
theScore
2022 in memoriam: 60 people who made sports history in their lifetimes
Jan. 1 - Dan Reeves, 77, was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-72 but was better known as an NFL head coach, spending 23 years in stints with the Broncos, Giants, and Falcons from 1981-2003. Three of his Denver teams reached the Super Bowl in the 1980s, as did his Atlanta team in 1998, but all lost. He won one Super Bowl each as a player and an offensive coordinator.
theScore
2022 in memoriam: Recognizing more of those who made an impact in sports
Jan. 2 - Larry Biittner, 75, played 14 seasons in the major leagues as a corner outfielder and first baseman with Texas, Montreal, the Cubs, and Cincinnati. Jan. 4 - Ross Browner, 67, was a two-time national champion at Notre Dame, the 1977 Outland Trophy winner, and played 10 years as a defensive lineman in the NFL, including nine with Cincinnati. He was a member of the Bengals' 40th-anniversary team.
theScore
Top 10 MLB plays of 2022: Historic HRs, crazy catches steal the show
This past season featured plenty of amazing snags, defensive gems, historic home runs, and baserunning highlights. Let's count down the 10 best plays from 2022. Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan's fearless play turned a lot of heads during his rookie campaign, including incredible catches like this. 9. Cron wallops 504-foot HR...
theScore
10 biggest MLB stories of 2022
The past 365 days were quite eventful in the baseball world, with a myriad of storylines, drama, and change. Let's look back at the 10 biggest stories in baseball from 2022. Let's call this one the weirdest of 2022. Before the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants met on May 27, then-Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Giants slugger Joc Pederson over a dispute in their fantasy football league. The ripple effects of the "controversy" spread across MLB and roped in other stars, including league commissioner Mike Trout, and of course, led to plenty of jokes on social media. Pham eventually received a three-game suspension for his actions. This may not be the biggest baseball story of the year, but it sure was one of the strangest sagas in recent memory.
theScore
Report: Marlins, Rockies discussed deal involving Cabrera, Rodgers
The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins talked about a trade that included two young and promising players. Colorado was interested in trading for right-hander Edward Cabrera, while Miami wanted infielder Brendan Rodgers, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Marlins have plenty of good, young, and controllable...
theScore
Yankees' Judge wins AP Male Athlete of Year after setting AL HR mark
Add one more accolade to Aaron Judge's mantle. The New York Yankees slugger was named Male Athlete of the Year for 2022 by the Associated Press on Friday. Judge earned 12 first-place votes in the process, beating out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, as well as Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, among others.
theScore
Giants DFA former All-Star La Stella
The San Francisco Giants designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment to make room for reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster, the club announced Wednesday. La Stella slashed .245/.297/.380 with nine homers over 136 games across two campaigns with the Giants after signing a three-year, $18.75-million contract in February 2021. He was set to make $11.5 million in 2023.
theScore
Zaidi: Giants reconnect with Correa, believe he'll play elsewhere
The San Francisco Giants remain in touch with free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, even after the two sides failed to complete a deal, said president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, according to MLB.com's Maria I. Guardado. Despite the sides keeping contact, Zaidi said Correa is "focused on a deal elsewhere at...
theScore
Braves acquire Luetge from Yankees for 2 prospects
The Atlanta Braves acquired left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees in exchange for minor-league right-hander Indigo Diaz and infield prospect Caleb Durbin, the teams announced. New York designated Luetge for assignment last week after signing Tommy Kahnle. The 35-year-old spent six years between major-league appearances before making...
