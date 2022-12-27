The past 365 days were quite eventful in the baseball world, with a myriad of storylines, drama, and change. Let's look back at the 10 biggest stories in baseball from 2022. Let's call this one the weirdest of 2022. Before the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants met on May 27, then-Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Giants slugger Joc Pederson over a dispute in their fantasy football league. The ripple effects of the "controversy" spread across MLB and roped in other stars, including league commissioner Mike Trout, and of course, led to plenty of jokes on social media. Pham eventually received a three-game suspension for his actions. This may not be the biggest baseball story of the year, but it sure was one of the strangest sagas in recent memory.

