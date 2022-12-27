Marcus Rashford credits 'completely different mindset' at Man United for his turnaround in form

Marcus Rashford targeted his best-ever season for Manchester United after playing another starring role in Tuesday night’s win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Rashford claimed the first goal and helped to set up the second for Anthony Martial in a 3-0 win as he moved into double figures for United after scoring three for England at the World Cup.

The striker’s best return was 22 in the 2019-20 campaign, and Rashford is looking to do ever better this season after moving level with Eric Cantona on 64 league goals for United.

‘I think every forward has a number that they want to try and reach and, for me, it is to score more than I’ve ever scored in a season,’ he said. ‘I think it’s 22 so, yeah, I need to try keep scoring goals and effecting games.’

Rashford has looked rejuvenated coming off the back of the most difficult season of his career, and is relishing being a key player in Erik ten Hag’s team.

‘We have a completely different mindset to last season,’ he added. ‘It’s a different team so we should be scoring more goals and winning more games.

‘When you are not in the team and you are coming on, it is a different mindset in terms of thinking of making an impact all the time.

‘You are not quite sure when you are going to get another chance on goal or chance on the pitch, so it is definitely a different mindset and different mentality, but I’m enjoying doing what I’m doing.’

After scoring the first goal from a rehearsed corner routine with Christian Eriksen, Rashford said: ‘It was something we’d worked on and I’m happy it came off – it was definitely one from the training ground.

‘I spoke to the manager about putting me in the box for corners because usually I’m on the edge. I want to be in the box, I want to be where the goals are scored.’

Ten Hag was delighted with the way his defence performed in recording an 11th clean sheet of the season after having to make a number of changes to the back-four.

‘They never played together and a player (Luke Shaw) who never played ever in a centre-back position,’ he said. ‘If you score three and concede no goals, you are happy with the performance.’

Defeat saw Forest remain second from bottom in the Premier League table and left manager Steve Cooper ruing his team’s defending.

‘The goals are a killer in terms of a set-piece where some players have clearly not stuck to their responsibilities,’ said Cooper. ‘Then we are in a half-decent position in United’s box and nothing has come of it, but to then give up the territory and the space we did was really frustrating.’