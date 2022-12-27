ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Mount Olive Tribune

Southern Wayne girls dominate Kinston

KINSTON — Ta’Niyah Glaspie posted a double-double — 14 points, 10 rebounds — during Southern Wayne’s opening-day, 59-32 romp over Kinston in the second annual Greater Neuse FCA Winter Classic on Wednesday evening. The Saints’ girls basketball team (6-2 overall) continues Red Pool play today...
WNCT

Taylor, Duke’s perimeter shooting upend No. 6 N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 23 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Duke beat No. 6 North Carolina State 72-58 on Thursday night. Elizabeth Balogun had 16 points as the Blue Devils picked up the most significant victory in coach Kara Lawson’s three seasons. Shayeann Day-Wilson and Kennedy Brown […]
WRAL News

Boys Basketball: South Granville stuns Cary with late rally, 62-60

Creedmoor, N.C. — The South Granville Vikings hosted the Cary Imps in the first round of the Columbia bracket at the South Granville Holiday Invitational on Wednesday. The Vikings are putting on their annual holiday invitational, and they got some home court magic on Wednesday night as they erased a big deficit to tie the game and win it on a three-point play with 1.7 seconds left by Traevon White.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game

As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
WRAL News

Wolfpack, Terps tied at 3 after first quarter

ESPN | 2nd - 00:46. NC State hasn't seen Maryland since the Terrapins left the ACC after the 2013 season. The old red rivals got together again on Friday in Charlotte in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. There's been more rust than offense for a pair of teams who haven't played in more than a month.
WRAL News

No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball coaches eyeing another top-15 recruit

Duke basketball's three-deep 2025 offer sheet, which has yet to produce a commitment, is sure to grow in time. When it does, one name to watch for the Blue Devils is Link Academy (Mo.) shooting guard BJ Davis-Ray. According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater this week, Davis-Ray...
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things to Watch

The Tar Heels are on a bit of a roll as of late, winning their last four contests after dropping four straight. A commitment to playing inside out as well as a heightened sense of urgency on the defensive end are the big keys to their recent success. The product isn’t perfect, but it’s a vast improvement on what we saw earlier this season. Here are three things to watch as the Heels go on the road to take on Pittsburgh this Friday.
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC

North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
WRAL News

Duke contains Plumlee, beats UCF 30-13 in Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Duke brushed aside UCF with relative ease in the Military Bowl, capping an impressive turnaround this season. Now quarterback Riley Leonard is talking about big hopes for the future. “I'm kind of a guy that's never really satisfied," he said. “I look back at the season...
