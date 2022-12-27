Read full article on original website
Championship highlights and summaries from the inaugural Terry Walls Invitational
Goldsboro, N.C. — The inaugural Terry Walls Invitational combined three things basketball fans love — Christmastime tournaments, a sold-out historic gym, and a rarely-seen matchup. Below are the highlights and interviews from both championship games, which were claimed by Red Springs' girls, a 64-50 winner over Epiphany School,...
The most-read & most-discussed NC high school sports stories in 2022
Raleigh, N.C. — Throughout the year, we've covered a number of high school sports stories across North Carolina. Some of them are feel-good stories, some are hard news, many celebrate success, and some offer insight and takes from our staff. Here are some of the most-read and most-discussed high...
Mount Olive Tribune
Southern Wayne girls dominate Kinston
KINSTON — Ta’Niyah Glaspie posted a double-double — 14 points, 10 rebounds — during Southern Wayne’s opening-day, 59-32 romp over Kinston in the second annual Greater Neuse FCA Winter Classic on Wednesday evening. The Saints’ girls basketball team (6-2 overall) continues Red Pool play today...
Boys Basketball: Wake Forest rallies past Sanderson in double OT, 70-68
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Wake Forest Cougars handed the Sanderson Spartans their first loss of the season at the South Granville Holiday Invitational in Creedmoor on Thursday night. Sanderson controlled the game most of the way, but Wake Forest spent the third and fourth quarters battling back, and a...
Boys Basketball: South Granville erases deficit, beats Orange 67-65 at buzzer
Creedmoor, N.C. — For the second night in a row, the South Granville Vikings earned a heart-stopping win at their Holiday Invitational. On Thursday, the Vikings got a buzzer-beating lay-up from senior guard K.J. Green to beat the Orange Panthers 67-65 and advance to the championship game of the Columbia bracket.
Taylor, Duke’s perimeter shooting upend No. 6 N.C. State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 23 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Duke beat No. 6 North Carolina State 72-58 on Thursday night. Elizabeth Balogun had 16 points as the Blue Devils picked up the most significant victory in coach Kara Lawson’s three seasons. Shayeann Day-Wilson and Kennedy Brown […]
Boys Basketball: South Granville stuns Cary with late rally, 62-60
Creedmoor, N.C. — The South Granville Vikings hosted the Cary Imps in the first round of the Columbia bracket at the South Granville Holiday Invitational on Wednesday. The Vikings are putting on their annual holiday invitational, and they got some home court magic on Wednesday night as they erased a big deficit to tie the game and win it on a three-point play with 1.7 seconds left by Traevon White.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game
As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
Wolfpack, Terps tied at 3 after first quarter
ESPN | 2nd - 00:46. NC State hasn't seen Maryland since the Terrapins left the ACC after the 2013 season. The old red rivals got together again on Friday in Charlotte in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. There's been more rust than offense for a pair of teams who haven't played in more than a month.
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
Pitt coach Jeff Capel finds North Carolina 'fascinating' in preparing for ACC home opener
Dating to his playing days at Duke, Jeff Capel is intimately familiar with the North Carolina basketball program, so the Pitt coach marvels at how much the Tar Heels have changed their style under Hubert Davis. The staples established under Dean Smith and continued under Roy Williams remain, from the...
Turtled under, NC State drops Duke's Mayo Bowl to Maryland
Heading into the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Dave Doeren was reluctant to agree to a celebratory mayonnaise bath. Turns out the NC State coach had nothing to worry about. Maryland out-slogged its old ACC rival for a 16-12 win and it was coach Mike Locksley who got doused in mayo instead.
Duke basketball coaches eyeing another top-15 recruit
Duke basketball's three-deep 2025 offer sheet, which has yet to produce a commitment, is sure to grow in time. When it does, one name to watch for the Blue Devils is Link Academy (Mo.) shooting guard BJ Davis-Ray. According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater this week, Davis-Ray...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things to Watch
The Tar Heels are on a bit of a roll as of late, winning their last four contests after dropping four straight. A commitment to playing inside out as well as a heightened sense of urgency on the defensive end are the big keys to their recent success. The product isn’t perfect, but it’s a vast improvement on what we saw earlier this season. Here are three things to watch as the Heels go on the road to take on Pittsburgh this Friday.
North Carolina vs Pittsburgh: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
The last time these teams faced off, Pittsburgh blew North Carolina off the floor in an upset. Will the Tar Heels return the favor in the Steel City?. TV schedule: Friday, December 30th, 12:00 pm ET. ACC Network. Arena: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Last season, North Carolina was...
247Sports
Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC
North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
Duke contains Plumlee, beats UCF 30-13 in Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Duke brushed aside UCF with relative ease in the Military Bowl, capping an impressive turnaround this season. Now quarterback Riley Leonard is talking about big hopes for the future. “I'm kind of a guy that's never really satisfied," he said. “I look back at the season...
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
NC State broadcaster suspended after 'illegal aliens' comment during bowl broadcast
Gary Hahn, Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer, is suspended indefinitely after making a comment about "illegal aliens in El Paso" during the radio broadcast of the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday afternoon. North Carolina State lost in that game to Maryland, 16-12. Hahn made the comment while giving the score...
