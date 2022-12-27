ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023

Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
NJ.com

New Year’s Eve 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Saturday, Dec. 31? Banks, UPS, mail delivery, stock markets, store hours, malls, restaurants, supermarkets

New Year’s Eve 2022 is on Saturday, Dec. 31. It’s an evening typically filled with social gatherings, fireworks and watching the ball drop to celebrate the new year. The earliest recorded New Year’s Eve festivities date back to 4,000 years ago to ancient Babylon. They celebrated the occasion with a huge, religious festival called Akitu.
NEW JERSEY STATE

