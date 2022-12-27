Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
LSU women give resounding answer to scheduling questions in win over Arkansas
LSU’s high-scoring start to the season reflected a weak nonconference schedule. It’s likely the Tigers latest performance will put a halt to it as a subject of reference. Coach Kim Mulkey readily admitted Thursday’s 69-45 victory at Arkansas wasn’t pretty to watch, but it should end any questions about whether her team is ready for conference play, which is most coaches’ stated purpose for early season games.
NOLA.com
LSU’s newest quarterback creates a connection with Purdue: ‘Call it the Rickie Bowl’
ORLANDO, Fla. — They have a nickname for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl around Woodlawn High School. It has nothing to do with the teams playing next week or even the title sponsor. The name coaches and teammates have jokingly thrown around all month referenced their star quarterback, Rickie Collins.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Time to turn the page and find out how good Kim Mulkey's LSU team is
From Baton Rouge to Bimini to Maui, the LSU women’s basketball team has chased the sun and chased wins and come through every time. Twelve-and-oh, often burying opponents hopes long before the sun, or the final seconds, went down. The Tigers have risen to No. 9 in national polls,...
theadvocate.com
LSU great, College Football Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk to be honored at Peach Bowl
Kevin Faulk made football a priority for much of his life. This weekend, though, another priority takes precedent. Faulk, the great LSU running back and kick returner who was enshrined Dec. 6 in the College Football Hall of Fame, will miss a chance to be honored with the rest of this year’s Hall of Fame class Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The CFP semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be played steps away from the College Football Hall of Fame facility at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Pete Golding explains what went wrong for Alabama at Tennessee, LSU
Had everything gone according to plan for Alabama this season, its trip in November to Baton Rouge would have been the only game defensive coordinator Pete Golding coached back in his home state of Louisiana. But losses to Tennessee and LSU ultimately shifted the Tide out of the College Football...
NOLA.com
LSU women step up on defense and open SEC play with road victory over Arkansas
For the first 15 minutes of their Southeastern Conference opener, the LSU women’s basketball team didn’t allow a single free-throw attempt. That’s quite the feat, considering two facts. One, their opponent, Arkansas, was the home team. And two, the Razorbacks lead the SEC in free-throw attempts with nearly 90 more than the second-highest total.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Signs LSU Transfer Hannah Gusters
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Loses Defensive Analyst To Big Ten Program
LSU defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Illinois after spending two years in Baton Rouge, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Fenelus will reunite with Bret Bielema, who he played under when he was a defensive back at Wisconsin.
theadvocate.com
Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final
Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
brproud.com
Vacant nursing jobs in Louisiana; Southern University shares importance of minorities in healthcare
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
brproud.com
Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased in Ascension Parish. The winning ticket was for the 20X scratch-off game from the Louisiana Lottery. The ticket cost $5 and it was sold at the Lamendola Supermarket located at 16 W. Ascension St. Three people...
WAFB.com
Spicy Catfish Puffs
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These little puffs are a great starter course or holiday party hors d’oeuvre. The secret to this recipe is keeping the oil temperature between 350°F and 375°F. If the oil temperature drops below 350°F, the puffs will absorb the oil, which can impart an unpleasant taste.
theadvocate.com
Doe's tamales, bread from The Little Village and a sandwich: Best things we ate this week
Doe's tamales are not like the tamales my husband's family in El Paso, Texas, makes, but that doesn't mean they aren't tasty. Rolled in parchment paper rather than corn husks, the tamales are more akin to the Mississippi Delta ones I knew as a child growing up in Mississippi. When the mood is right, they hit the spot!
wbrz.com
WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
WAFB.com
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
louisianaradionetwork.com
$50,000 Powerball prize yet to be claimed will expire soon
There’s a $50,000 Powerball prize that’s yet to be claimed and the ticket was sold in Ascension Parish for the July 30th drawing. Louisiana Lottery spokesperson Kim Chopin said ticket holders have 180 days to claim a draw-style game prize and for this ticket, the deadline is January 26th.
brproud.com
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge offers its condolences to the family of a student who was killed in a New Orleans shooting during the holidays. The university identified the student killed as Courtney Hughes. Read Southern University’s statement below:. Southern University extends condolences...
La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB. Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.
