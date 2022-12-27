Biggest hits of 2022 revealed: Australian radio releases top 50 most played songs

Harry Styles has dominated the Australian airwaves this year.

According to new data published by Sydney Morning Herald , the British hitmaker's song 'As It Was' was the most played song of this year.

The next biggest song was 'Remember' by Becky Hill and David Guetta, followed by 'Big Energy' by American rapper, Latto.

The fourth and fifth songs were 'Where Did You Go' by Jax Jones and 'That's What I Want' by flamboyant artist, Lil Nas X, respectively.

Chart-topper Justin Bieber was next with 'Ghost' while Lizzo's mega-hit 'About Damn Time' followed.

Rounding out the top ten was Dua Lipa and Elton John with 'Cold Heart', 'Following The Sun' by SUPER-Hi & Neeka and 'Clarity' by Vance Joy.

Australian hits continued to fall down the line with just eight songs making the top 50, down from 11 last year.

Top 10 most played songs on Australian radio for 2022

1. As It Was by Harry Styles (12,713)

2. Remember by Becky Hill & David Guetta (12,348)

3. Big Energy by Latto (11,336)

4. Where Did You Go by Jax Jones feat. MNEK (10,993)

5. That's What I Want Lil Nas X (10,709)

6. Ghost by Justin Bieber (10,474)

7. About Damn Time by Lizzo (10,295)

8. Cold Heart Elton John feat. Dua Lipa (10,157)

9. Following The Sun by SUPER-Hi & Neeka (9,727)

10. Clarity by Vance Joy (9,574)

The Kid Laroi featured on the list twice with his hits 'Stay' alongside Justin Bieber at number 16, while 'Thousand Miles' was at 27.

Entering the Top 20, were 'Where Are You Now' by Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott at number 11.

'2step' by Ed Sheeran feat. Budjerah was number 12, and 'Do It To It' by Acraze feat. Cherish was at 13.

At number 14 was again taken by Harry Styles with Late Night Talking while number 15 was 'Overpass Graffiti' by Ed Sheeran

The huge focus on overseas artists is similar to the recent Spotify lists of 'most streamed' songs of this year.

Harry Styles topped that list with 'As It Was', which was also the biggest hit globally according to Spotify.

Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist Down Under, after the release of her latest album Midnights in October.

Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Nic Kelly, host of Summer Nights on the HIIT network, said playlists were dominated by listener feedback.

'I think it's wrong to say that Australian commercial radio doesn't care about Australian music. What it cares about is what listeners want to hear,' he said.

'They just want to hear songs that they like, and I don't think they care where it comes from.'