ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Less than 12 hours until $4,194 winter direct payment sent out – see if you’ll get cash bonus before New Year

By Jacob Willeford, Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWJ5b_0jw1v01000

MILLIONS of senior citizens will receive a direct payment worth up to $4,194 in less than 12 hours.

As The U.S. Sun previously reported, retirees across the United States are reported to receive Social Security benefits this Wednesday, December 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XEoN_0jw1v01000
Some seniors could receive up to $4,194 in Social Security benefits on December 28 Credit: Getty

The payments will specifically be sent to Americans that were born between the 21st and 31st of the month.

Some benefits were already sent out earlier in the month on December 14 and 21 to those who had earlier birth dates.

Around eight million people nationwide claim SSI.

The benefits support adults and children with disabilities and low incomes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mCrW_0jw1v01000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRIHY_0jw1v01000

Single retirees have received a monthly benefit worth $1,657 on average in 2022.

However, senior couples have gotten $2,753 per month in comparison, as their benefits increase by $154 on average.

Some seniors who waited until the age of 70 before opting to claim benefits may likely receive the maximum payment of $4,194.

Not only that but Social Security payments are projected to be boosted in 2023 due to the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) being increased to 8.7 percent.

The cost of living adjustment system is reportedly designed to keep up with inflation.

It's calculated on data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers – which measures the change in the cost of goods and services.

The U.S. Sun has the details seniors will need to find out how they can estimate their payment for 2023.

However, according to a poll from the Motley Fool, at least 55 percent of Americans believe the COLA rise wasn’t enough this year.

Despite this, there are still major changes expected to hit Social Security programs in 2023.

Claimants of Supplemental Security Income are additionally set to obtain a benefit of $914 on December 30.

The amount for each person will increase by a maximum of $73 in line with the adjusted COLA.

According to the Social Security Administration, those seniors who are over 65 and have low incomes may also qualify for payment.

Americans can claim both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income.

This additional payment on December 30 comes as New Year's Day is a federal holiday and falls on a Sunday this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfEBw_0jw1v01000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33e0bp_0jw1v01000

For related content, The U.S. Sun has coverage of the states that offer a supplement to the federal SSI payment.

The U.S. Sun also has the story of what FICA means on your paycheck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJbFE_0jw1v01000
A recent cost-of-living increase may increase the cash benefits for seniors in 2023 Credit: Getty

Comments / 133

Tapia Delores
3d ago

when will they stop lying do they really think anyone believes this it's been all year same thing just keep pushing date two weeks up everytime

Reply(8)
40
angela harrington
3d ago

is this why the irs stated that the workers that will be filing taxes for year 2023 will be in a shock cause the checks gonna be less smh if the government stop giving out free money nothing will be wrong with taxes the elderly isn't the only ones got hit with the cold its also the younger ppl children dogs cats ect. if you can't give all don't give any at all....

Reply(1)
12
Marilyn Tucker
3d ago

they no dam well no one is gonna get that much.if they do get a little of something.They will jack up something 2 get it back

Reply(2)
21
Related
Blogging Big Blue

SSI Payments: Who will receive $941 before December 30?

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive their second monthly payment of $1,755 on December 30. When December 30th rolls around, SSI recipients’ bank accounts will be credited with $914. Who Is Eligible For $941 SSI Payments?. As a result of rising inflation, the Social Security Administration...
OHIO STATE
KPEL 96.5

SNAP Recipients to Get Extra Benefits in January

If you receive SNAP benefits, you have some extra funds coming your way next month. The federal government has approved a round of supplement SNAP benefits for January. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said that EBT cardholders should expect to see benefits on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in January

Retirees and others who receive Social Security will see a healthy increase in their monthly checks in January: Benefits are increasing by 8.7%, based on a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, announced in October. That's the largest hike since the all-time record of 11.2%, set back in 1981. "A COLA of...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
938K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy