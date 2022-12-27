BOSTON -- Before the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins do battle at Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic, a collection of Boston legends will take center ice for the ceremonial puck drop. That group will include the greatest Bruin ever: Bobby Orr.Orr won't be alone, either. Fellow Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk will join him, as will former Red Sox Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield for the puck drop, which will take the form of baseball's "first pitch" for the Monday, Jan. 2 event.The puck drop was just one of the pre-game festivities announced by the NHL on Wednesday....

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO