Bobby Orr to take part in "first puck" at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Before the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins do battle at Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic, a collection of Boston legends will take center ice for the ceremonial puck drop. That group will include the greatest Bruin ever: Bobby Orr.Orr won't be alone, either. Fellow Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk will join him, as will former Red Sox Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield for the puck drop, which will take the form of baseball's "first pitch" for the Monday, Jan. 2 event.The puck drop was just one of the pre-game festivities announced by the NHL on Wednesday....
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
Jaromir Jagr forced to lace up skates again has 5 points in 5 games…at 50
Jaromir Jagr won his first Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990-91 season. It’s now nearly 2023 and Jagr is STILL playing hockey.
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Jeff Carter Is Becoming a Real Problem for the Penguins
Jeff Carter had a great start with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but things have gone south.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out 2022 Against Blue Jackets
Chicago looks to end the three-game road trip on a high note in Columbus. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks look to end 2022 and their three-game road trip with a win as they face the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 31
* Connor McDavid did what he does best - collect points in bunches. While he assisted on two of Edmonton's three goals in the opening 3:55, the Oilers captain finished with five points and four assists to eclipse the 70-point mark in 2022-23. * The Hurricanes benefited from another shutout...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers
9:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. The Winnipeg Jets play their final game of 2022 when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Winnipeg doubled up the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Thursday at Canada Life Centre in its final home game of 2022. Stay tuned...
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
NHL
Ducks Sign Goaltender Alexander to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract. Alexander has been assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the...
NBC Sports
Yandle can't think of better place to host Winter Classic than Fenway Park
A new year is approaching, which means it's almost time for the 2023 Winter Classic. The NHL's marquee outdoor event is coming back to Boston for a showdown between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. It's a matchup between two of the most successful pro hockey franchises this...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NJD @ PIT - 3:21 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No Goal New Jersey. Explanation: Video review confirmed New Jersey' Erik Haula had a significant presence in the crease and made incidental contact with goaltender Tristan Jarry. This impaired his ability to play his position prior to Dougie Hamilton's shot entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."
NHL
Colorado Avalanche Top Moments of 2022
Look back at some of the best moments the Avalanche were a part of during the special year of 2022. 2022 was quite the year, to say the least, for the Colorado Avalanche. From beginning to end, the 12 months were jam-packed, and filled with triumph, celebrations, solidarity, adventure, and passion all that united the Avalanche organization with its special fan base and local Colorado community.
Evgeni Malkin Passes Sergei Fedorov For Second Most Points By Russian-Born Player
Evgeni Malkin's first period goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins pushes him past Sergei Fedorov in career points.
NHL
Fans of Bruins, Penguins enjoy atmosphere at 2023 Winter Classic Plaza
BOSTON -- Among all the tents filled with food and activities open to fans at the 2023 Winter Classic Plaza outside Boston City Hall on Friday, one stood out in particular. Fans had the chance to test their accuracy by shooting pucks into a laundry machine, just like Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby infamously did as a child growing up in Nova Scotia.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Stars vs. Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota returns to home ice after a California road trip and a one-off in Winnipeg. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:. Filip Gustavsson is in the driver's seat for a career-year. by Jessi Pierce @jessi_pierce / Wild.com. December 30, 2022. ST....
