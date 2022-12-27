Read full article on original website
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Dr. Zachary Collier
Dr. Zachary Collier, 36 / Assistant Professor, Radford University / President, Collier Research Systems. Salem resident Zachary Collier focuses his research on managing risks in the semiconductor supply chain, which has been especially relevant recently with the global chip shortage and the passage of the CHIPS Act. He has been published in nationally recognized publications such as Newsweek and RealClearPolitics, and has been interviewed and quoted in articles appearing in CNN Business, TechTarget, NewsMax, Consumer Affairs and other trade-related publications as a subject matter expert semiconductor market. He has published over 50 peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, and conference papers on topics related to decision modeling, risk analysis and resilience; is a Fellow of the Center for Risk Management of Engineering Systems at University of Virginia; and contributes as a subject matter expert to the development of industry standards through SAE International. He has also helped to organize the Center for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and Trust (CHEST), where he is a Visiting Scholar. “A community is kind of like a machine — you get out of it what you put into it,” he says. “Everyone living in a community benefits from the community in a number of ways, so I feel like the people living there should try to find creative ways to make it the best place it can be.”
Blue Ridge Muse
A large hole in our tire causes an even bigger one in finances
Perhaps it’s time to consider resetting the last 10 days, a period encompassing the end of 2022 and the first four days of 2023, a period that has brought chaos to our household and an outright inability to function. That realization came with a simple attempt to cover the...
pmg-va.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter
This week we are featuring Zeus. Zeus has been with us for quite a while. He is about 3 years old, and he is neutered and vaccinated. Zeus is a total sweetheart. He walks great on the leash, and he loves to be with people. He gets very excited when he’s inside the kennel, he just wants to go outside so bad he cannot contain himself. As soon as he is brought outside, he is completely loving and calm and sweet. He has excellent manners, and the shelter volunteers say he is a fantastic boy. He gets along fine with other dogs in the shelter. We always require a meet and greet if there are other dogs in the home.
