Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'Sweet Magnolias' Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Family Spread Cheer With Adorable Holiday Card
JoAnna Garcia Swisher is giving fans a glimpse at how her family spent the holidays.
fox5atlanta.com
Monkeys on the loose, McDonald's baby shower, controversial landmark destroyed: Unusual stories in 2022
News isn't limited to politics, weather, sports and traffic. Sometimes, a story comes along that is so unique, it captivates audiences outside of Atlanta. Those transcendent stories usually have one thing in common: it's something you've never seen or heard of before. FOX 5 Atlanta has any eye out for...
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Mandy Moore Flaunts Post-Baby Body in Silky Red Gown
Mandy Moore is wasting no time bouncing back following her latest pregnancy.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Footage of Candace Cameron Bure Breaking Children's Hearts During a 1992 Meet and Greet Goes Viral
Another week, another Candace Cameron Bure controversy.
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: James Corden joins Atlanta News First
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see him every night right here on Atlanta News First. James Corden, host of the Late, Late Show, has a new series you can check out. Mammals is a dark comedy-drama that explores the truths at the heart of modern relationships. First Alert...
AccessAtlanta
Don’t sleep on Snooze, Atlanta’s newest brunch spot
If you’re in the metro Atlanta area and looking for a tasty breakfast or brunch spot, don’t sleep on Snooze A.M. Eatery. The modern diner is a great place to share a delicious and environmentally responsible breakfast or brunch in Atlanta. From classic breakfast dishes such as pancakes,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'The Crown' Star Dies
The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok
There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is.
fox5atlanta.com
Zoo Atlanta lowland gorilla Willie B. Jr. to become 1st-time father
ATLANTA - The son of Zoo Atlanta's most famous gorilla has some good news: he's going to be a first-time father next year. The zoo announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Willie B Jr. and Shalia, a 20-year-old female in his troop, are expecting. According to officials, the zoo's veterinary and animal...
thisismysouth.com
What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia
Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
Owners of Juniper Cafe To Open New Restaurant In Its Place
In addition to the new eatery, Chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips will reopen Juniper Cafe elsewhere in 2023.
Sandy Springs Society shares city history, recipes in cookbook
The latest effort by the Sandy Springs Society to continue its fundraising mission for local nonprofit organizations comes in the form of a cookbook loaded with the city’s history. “Savor Sandy Springs: A Cookbook,” combines city history and recipes from many of its 300 members. “I don’t know of anything that tells about Sandy Springs […] The post Sandy Springs Society shares city history, recipes in cookbook appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
AccessAtlanta
20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in January
With 2022 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start looking ahead at all the free things Atlanta has to offer throughout the month of January. There is so much to see and do, and if you’re looking to save a little money, you will appreciate the countless free events or activities around town. Whether your New Year’s resolutions include exercising more, taking up a new hobby or exploring local art, we’ve compiled a great list of free things to do around Atlanta in January.
Custom-Built East Cobb Home Features Charming Courtyard with Modern Zen Garden
Encompassing a tranquil, stone wall-accented courtyard complete with gas lanterns, a Zen Garden with water features, bonsai trees, and a massive, stone-stacked outdoor fireplace, this 5-bedroom home exudes luxury at every turn.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Older, Wiser and Now a Little Bit Richer: 191 Best Senior Discounts for 2023
Getting older isn't so bad! With age comes wisdom—and senior discounts!
luxury-houses.net
Luxury Awaits in This $5.85 Beautiful Home in Alpharetta, GA With 250 Feet of Lake Frontage
The Home in Alpharetta features a slate roof, copper gutters, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, an outdoor kitchen, pool and so much more, now available for sale. This home located at 1220 Troon Ct, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Qunning Rong – Keller Williams North Atlanta – (Phone: (770) 663-7291) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Alpharetta.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
