Moore County, NC

WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man was reported missing Friday morning by family members, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. James A. Locklear is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds and is believed to have a cognitive impairment. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen at about […]
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Possible HAZMAT investigation at Carthage Town Hall finds nothing

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities didn’t find any hazardous material during an investigation Tuesday in Carthage. The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team was called around 5 p.m. to investigate the possible hazard at the Carthage Town Hall on U.S. 501, N.C. Emergency Management spokesman Brian Haines told CBS 17 on Tuesday night.
CARTHAGE, NC
cbs17

Man found dead after crews put out Sanford house fire

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 center in Harnett County received the call at 9:44 a.m. reporting the fire in the 100 block of Andrea Court in Sanford, about 16 miles southeast of Sanford city limits.
SANFORD, NC
leesburg-news.com

North Carolina woman arrested after battling cops at The Crazy Gator

A North Carolina woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly kicked a police officer at The Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. When Eustis police officers arrived at the bar they were told that 34-year-old Jessie Aaron Nelson of Four Oaks, N.C. had been causing a disturbance and loudly arguing with patrons. The owner wanted her trespassed from the bar.
EUSTIS, FL
WBTW News13

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating its deputies, asking for money

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers impersonating its deputies and asking for money. Victims from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Florida have called the sheriff’s office to report receiving a phone call from the sheriff’s office phone number stating that they were under investigation, […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man charged with stealing SUV with baby inside

A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court in Raleigh Friday night.
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

Sandhills Pride moves forward after protested Moore County drag show

The organization Sandhills Pride will soon host some of its first support meetings since protests at a drag show in Southern Pines. The show earlier this month attracted protesters who argued it was harmfully sexual in nature. It had just started when someone shot up two electric substations in Moore County, knocking out power to most of the area.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

