2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
WHNT-TV
Deadly Wreck Victim Identified
Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Preventing Drinking and Driving. News 19 State Capitol Reporter Maddie Biertempfel has more on the consequences of drunk...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
apr.org
Alabama post-freeze water woes drag on
Residents of Perry County are facing intermittent water outages, and bottled water is being handed out in Macon County for homeowners with no water service. The City of Selma is still assessing leaking and burst water pipes—all of this following the worst arctic cold snap to hit Alabama since the late 1980’s. The frigid weather blanketed the Deep South, upending water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes. Breakdowns in infrastructure arose in rapid succession after days of freezing temperatures in areas where extended periods of frigid weather is abnormal. Localities across the region have issued boil water advisories and are distributing bottled water for basic needs. The water woes are acute in places with already troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where some people have been without running water for days. The water system in that state’s capitol city partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns. Crews have spent days working to identify leaks, but city officials said pressure remains low or nonexistent. The Mayor of Jackson says the Environmental Protection Agency is assisting with the effort to repair broken water lines. Throughout the Deep South, hundreds of leaks from broken pipes were draining water towers faster than treatment plants could replenish them.
WHNT-TV
Rain for the first part of Saturday
Heading into Saturday morning the second round of rain will move through the region late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Most of this activity will be on the lighter side, but pocket of heavy rain is possible. Rain activity will end from west to east during the afternoon hours....
WAFF
Many North Alabama roads still impassable
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama
As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
wbrc.com
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
How much rain could Alabama get to end 2022?
The end of 2022 is looking soggy for Alabama. Periods of heavy rain will be possible across Alabama through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Several more rounds of rain will also be possible through the first week of 2023. The rain could add up in some areas,...
North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways
With snow falling in the Rocket City, Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
Heavy Rain Arrives Friday Afternoon
More rain as we round out the week and start the weekend. Before you go cancelling any plans, let me stress this should not wash away the weekend. There will be a few downpours both Friday night and Saturday morning, but the latter half of Saturday and all day Sunday will be dry. You’ll get […]
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
7 fatal crashes reported on Mississippi highways during Christmas weekend
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Seven people were killed and 36 others injured in 160 total crashes on Mississippi highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m. and concluded Monday, Dec. 26, at midnight. Troopers issued 5,294 citations and made 80 […]
Alabama DUI convictions result in steep consequences for repeat offenders
There are a bunch of moving parts in DUI cases. The consequences are severe for even first-time offenders, but repeat offenders see heightened consequences in Alabama.
Landfill fire, catalytic cache, Ingram’s radio role: Down in Alabama
An environmental landfill near Moody, Alabama, in St. Clair County has been on fire, mostly underground, for more than a month now. Tuscaloosa Police say investigators found 150 catalytic converters at a man’s home. When the Sugar Bowl kicks off, New Orleans Saints running back and former Heisman Trophy...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
