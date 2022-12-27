ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional baby namer reveals predictions for 2023 – and dark, moody monikers like Raven and Draco will rule

By Skyler Gausney-Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A PROFESSIONAL baby namer has cast her predictions on 2023's most popular names and dark, moody, or romantic choices are expected to boom.

Steph Coffield, 39, is a stay-at-home mom who helps new parents name their babies as her side hustle.

A professional baby namer predicts baby names to get shorter and darker in 2023 Credit: Getty
Mystical and celestial baby names may increase in popularity Credit: Getty
Longer names are expected to drop in popularity Credit: Getty

The mom-of-three "stumbled into the career" after posting a few TikToks on the subject.

She now charges $50 for a list of name ideas based on the parent's specifications.

Steph, from St Paul, Minnesota, has predicted "dark and moody" names tagged to shows like Netflix's Wednesday will be a hit in the new year.

She said: "I think romantic names like Argo, Draco, Knight, Raven, and Zelda will be popular.

"Even Wednesday, like the show. Mystical names are doing well already."

She added that astronomy-based and celestial names such as Luna and Aurora will rise in popularity in the same way.

Another likely naming trend in the new year will see shorter names and nicknames favored over longer titles.

Steph thinks that names that are traditionally nicknames - such as Libbie, Jack, and Chris - will become more popular than the full length versions.

She said: "It's a trend that's already happening. Parents know they'll be calling their kid that name anyway, so they don't even bother with the full name."

Steph expects to see any longer names slide down the popularity scale - in favor of these shorter alternatives.

She said: "Longer ones like Anastasia, Elizabeth, and Nicholas will be less popular in general.

"I'm always being told by clients that they don't want anything too long.

"But some will always be popular no matter what, like Benjamin, for example."

As for letters, E and L will be popular starting letters for names in 2023 based on current trends as these are "always popular."

But Steph predicts more unusual starting letters such as U, V, and Y may start to emerge as parents look to shift from the "norm."

Steph encourages people to push the boat out with naming - because "why would you want something that's already everywhere?"

Steph's recently-published book, Names Don't Have a Gender, is available on Amazon.

Some baby names will continue to be popular regardless of what is predicted Credit: Getty
Trends show some letters will appear more frequently in baby names while others won't Credit: Getty

