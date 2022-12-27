Luka Doncic has ascended to such greatness that the 35-point triple-double he put up in Thursday’s 129-114 triumph over. the Houston Rockets seemed almost pedestrian-like. That triple-double – which also included 12 rebounds and 13 assists – pales in comparison to the historic 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist Doncic produced during Tuesday’s overtime victory against the New York Knicks. And it helped the Mavs notch their fifth straight win, which ties for their longest winning streak since they also won five in a row last season from Feb. 27-March 7.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO