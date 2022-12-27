Read full article on original website
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
OKC Blue: Notable performances, highlights in 108-105 loss to G League’s Spurs
While the Oklahoma City Thunder were busy playing the Charlotte Hornets, the G League’s OKC Blue was also playing a game. The Blue was not able to collect a win against the G League’s Austin Spurs in a 108-105 loss. The loss drops the Blue’s record to 1-1 on the season.
NEW 76ers Trade Rumors: Tobias Harris On The Move? Sixers Trade Targets Ft Jae Crowder & Eric Gordon
Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers, Eric Gordon, National Basketball Association (NBA), Joel Embiid. 76ers trade rumors are heating up with the 2023 NBA trade deadline just 6 weeks away! Joel Embiid highlights are flying around the internet with him playing at an MVP level, but the rest of the Sixers roster could be upgraded to compete for the 2023 NBA title. Will Eric Gordon, who has long been linked with Sixers GM Daryl Morey and James Harden, reunite with his former Houston Rockets teammates?
Mavs-Rockets preview: What will Luka do for an encore?
If you were at American Airlines Center to witness Luka Donu010diu0107’s 60-point game, congratulations. You were a part of history. If you weren’t, don’t fret. You never know – and, well, no one ever really knows – what the magical No. 77 will do for his encore.
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
Game thread: Hawks vs. Nets
The Atlanta Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Join us in the comments to discuss all of the action.
Open Thread: Suns at Wizards in frigid DC
The Phoenix Suns face the Wizards in DC. Join the conversation!
Another triple-double by Doncic tops takeaways from win over Rockets
Luka Doncic has ascended to such greatness that the 35-point triple-double he put up in Thursday’s 129-114 triumph over. the Houston Rockets seemed almost pedestrian-like. That triple-double – which also included 12 rebounds and 13 assists – pales in comparison to the historic 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist Doncic produced during Tuesday’s overtime victory against the New York Knicks. And it helped the Mavs notch their fifth straight win, which ties for their longest winning streak since they also won five in a row last season from Feb. 27-March 7.
Pair of Celtics out tonight due to non-COVID illness
Tonight the Celtics host the Los Angeles Clippers for their final game of the 2022 calendar year, as well as the last game of this extended homestand. They will have to play this one without two of their guys. #NEBHInjuryReport update:. Malcolm Brogdon - OUT. Danilo Gallinari - OUT. Blake...
Public Skate: Bruins vs. Devils
It is Wednesday evening, my dudes. Once again, it’s Bruins vs. Devils, and once again the Bruins are playing their second game in as many nights. Hey, you can only play the games on your schedule — let’s hope the Bruins have their skating legs. As a...
Joe Mazzulla, Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin all questionable tonight against the Clippers
Yesterday, the Boston Celtics had a practically clean injury report ahead of tonight’s rematch against the Los Angeles Clippers. Today, two players woke up sick, and the head coach is still questionable after a cut to the eye that left him unable to coach on Tuesday night in the win against the Houston Rockets.
Recap: Avs lose in shootout to the Kings
The Colorado Avalanche had plenty of opportunities to win, but some poorly timed mistakes and bad puck luck pushed what should have been a regulation win to the shootout, where the Avs could not score while the Kings scored twice. Like practically every game the past month, the Avalanche were...
