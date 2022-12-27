INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) recently released bodycam footage from the September shooting of a murder suspect by an officer. WTWO News reported officers were dispatched on Sept. 16 to an Indianapolis daycare for a person shot. Upon arrival, authorities found a woman later identified as Krystal Walton shot multiple times. Walton, who had been dropping off children at Charity Church Childhood Center for daycare when she was attacked, was pronounced dead at the scene.

