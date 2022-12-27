ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve

A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
LAKELAND, FL
Clearwater man charged with tossing man off boat, leaving him to die. Then the case fell apart.

After Lonnie Wilson was found dead in the water near Sand Key Park in Clearwater in December of 2021, at least three people told police they knew who killed him. James McManus told police he had gone boating with Wilson and a man named Shane Dugan, and that Dugan threw Wilson overboard during an argument and ordered McManus to drive the boat away, leaving Wilson behind to drown.
CLEARWATER, FL

