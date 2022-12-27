After Lonnie Wilson was found dead in the water near Sand Key Park in Clearwater in December of 2021, at least three people told police they knew who killed him. James McManus told police he had gone boating with Wilson and a man named Shane Dugan, and that Dugan threw Wilson overboard during an argument and ordered McManus to drive the boat away, leaving Wilson behind to drown.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO