Video shows Cabazon man waved knife just before Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot him

Man robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy Xbox in Riverside County: Sheriff’s Department
One man has been arrested and two other people are being sought after a robbery at gunpoint in Riverside County Thursday night. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Thursday night after a man reported that he had been robbed while attempting to buy an Xbox, the department said in a news release. […]
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
YAHOO!
Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot dead in Jurupa Valley; suspect killed after chase, shootout
A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley, the sheriff's department reported. A suspect was later shot and killed by police after a freeway chase and shootout, a source said. The department identified the deputy as Isaiah Cordero. He was shot during a traffic...
mynewsla.com
MoVal Man Charged with Robbing Multiple People During Sales Transactions
A 19-year-old man accused of luring multiple victims to locations in Moreno Valley on the pretext of completing sales transactions, then stealing from them at gunpoint, was charged Friday with four counts of armed robbery. Marvin Owen Haywood of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail...
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana
A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
Slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero mourned by community, colleagues. 'This could have been prevented'
The beloved deputy's suspected killer had an extensive criminal history, leading some to say Cordero's death could have been prevented.
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with knife in San Bernardino, police say
An investigation is underway after San Bernardino police officers shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a knife.
CHP officers to conduct three-Day anti-DUI crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug- impaired drivers in Riverside County will get underway tonight and continue into next week.
mynewsla.com
Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man
A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
2urbangirls.com
Riverside Sheriff’s Association’s statement on murder of Deputy Isiah Cordero
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Riverside Sheriff’s Association (RSA) issued the following statement regarding the murder of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in Jurupa Valley, according to a person briefed on the incident. “We are devastated by the grief of losing Deputy Isiah Cordero, a deputy who was...
YAHOO!
Hesperia man suffers fatal, self-inflicted gun gunshot, deputies say
A 35-year-old Hesperia man was found with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot after sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun at one residence. The Hesperia Sheriff’s Station stated that at approximately 10:32 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the call in the 15000 block of Orange Street.
Fontana Herald News
Driver who had small children in car is found to be possessing cocaine in San Bernardino
A driver who had two small children in his car was found to be in possession of cocaine used for sales, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers found the cocaine after making a traffic enforcement stop in San Bernardino, the Police Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
Body cam video shows deadly shooting of armed suspect by Riverside County deputy
Authorities have released body cam video of the deadly shooting of an armed suspect by a Riverside County deputy. The person killed during the shooting was identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 12 around 3:30 p.m., deputies spotted Wallis riding a bicycle on the wrong side […]
recordgazette.net
Banning police seek murder suspect
The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury. According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being...
Fontana Herald News
Multiple firearms are seized at location in Fontana by Sheriff's Department
Multiple firearms were seized in Fontana by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, authorities said. Investigators served a search warrant at a location in the city and recovered the firearms as well as a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of "ghost" guns, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs
A 28-year-old man from Hemet was behind bars today on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. The suspect was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer The post Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Man is injured, and is later arrested, after being involved in three-vehicle collision in Fontana
A man suffered injuries, and was later arrested, after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Fontana on Dec. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 6:53 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding the collision in which one car was reported to be overturned at Arrow Boulevard and Alder Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
foxla.com
West Hills restaurant gets license revoked after underage employee was involved in fatal DUI crash
LOS ANGELES - A sushi restaurant in West Hills had their license revoked by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) after the restaurant served alcohol to an underage employee who was involved in a deadly crash. According to investigators with ABC, a manager and server at Kyoto Sushi...
