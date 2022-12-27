ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Video shows Cabazon man waved knife just before Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot him

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
YAHOO!
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

MoVal Man Charged with Robbing Multiple People During Sales Transactions

A 19-year-old man accused of luring multiple victims to locations in Moreno Valley on the pretext of completing sales transactions, then stealing from them at gunpoint, was charged Friday with four counts of armed robbery. Marvin Owen Haywood of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana

A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man

A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
PERRIS, CA
YAHOO!

Hesperia man suffers fatal, self-inflicted gun gunshot, deputies say

A 35-year-old Hesperia man was found with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot after sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun at one residence. The Hesperia Sheriff’s Station stated that at approximately 10:32 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the call in the 15000 block of Orange Street.
HESPERIA, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning police seek murder suspect

The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury. According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being...
BANNING, CA
Fontana Herald News

Multiple firearms are seized at location in Fontana by Sheriff's Department

Multiple firearms were seized in Fontana by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, authorities said. Investigators served a search warrant at a location in the city and recovered the firearms as well as a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of "ghost" guns, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs

A 28-year-old man from Hemet was behind bars today on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. The suspect was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer The post Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is injured, and is later arrested, after being involved in three-vehicle collision in Fontana

A man suffered injuries, and was later arrested, after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Fontana on Dec. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 6:53 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding the collision in which one car was reported to be overturned at Arrow Boulevard and Alder Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy