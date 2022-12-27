Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Cumberland man arrested in alleged home invasion
Dec. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday following his arrest Thursday morning for an alleged home invasion of a Davidson Street residence. Nickoli Dundar Cakus, 25, was charged with home invasion, robbery and second-degree assault in connection with the 8 a.m. incident in the 200 block.
State police: Boalsburg man facing charges after exceeding 100 mph, trying to elude cops
The 19-year-old man was arrested in Blair County, with state police alleging he also ran a red light and hit another vehicle.
YAHOO!
Officials: Criminal charge dropped after victim refuses to testify
Dec. 28—WINDBER — A criminal charge against a Windber man accused of assaulting a woman outside a restaurant was withdrawn on Wednesday after the woman failed to appear in court to testify, authorities said. Windber Borough police charged Benjamin Louis Blocher, 45, of the 2100 block of Graham...
YAHOO!
Baltimore man arrested in Interstate 68 stop
Dec. 28—CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest stemming from a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 68 at the 50-mile marker made by an Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputy. Police arrested Gregory Augusta James III, 32, of Baltimore, during the 2:38 p.m. stop Tuesday...
Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland
Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man charged with selling fentanyl, crack to informant during drug sting faces felony charges
Lower Burrell police accused a man of being a drug dealer after, they say, he sold crack cocaine to an informant during an undercover investigation. Luther Lewis Boyd, 41, of Bedford Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Hill District was charged with four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of tampering with evidence.
Police: Man admits to starting Westmoreland County motel fire
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged for setting fire to the Knights Inn motel in South Greensburg after police say he admitted to intentionally starting the blaze. Matthew James Nicholes, 47, was in court this morning, facing charges including arson. An officer was investigating...
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE
A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Former Ringtown man resisted arrest, tried to swallow ‘large amount of methamphetamine’
ASHLAND – A former Ringtown man now living in Hagerstown, Maryland, is accused of resisting arrest, attempting to swallow a large amount of drugs, and injuring a police officer earlier this month. Patrolman Daniel Weikel filed charges Wednesday against Brian Stravinsky, 38, 124 E. Baltimore Street, for felony aggravated...
WJAC TV
Police: Williamsburg man admits to attempting to molest family member
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Martinsburg Police Department say a Williamsburg man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to molesting a family member. According to the affidavit, police say the investigation began in October after William Newswanger, now age 25, reportedly called 911 to "turn himself in."
wtae.com
Westmoreland County man accused of attempting to steal police cruiser after crash
A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after police accused him of attempting to steal a cruiser while under the influence. According to a criminal complaint, state police were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash in Oklahoma Borough on Dec. 18. Kiski Township and Washington Township officers reported to state...
YAHOO!
McConnellsburg man convicted in 2015 Solomon Homes murder denied appeal request
Dec. 27—HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied the petition for allowance of appeal of a former McConnellsburg man convicted in connection with a fatal shooting at Johnstown's Solomon Homes in 2015. The appeal had been filed on behalf of Stanley Leo Spriggs in July and...
Metro News
Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
Tractor-Trailer Crash Ties Up Traffic On I-70 In Washington County (DEVELOPING)
All hands were on deck on Thursday afternoon when there was a reported tractor-trailer crash on I-70 in Maryland that knocked one of the trucks off the road. First responders were called at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 to a stretch of I-70 in Washington County, when there was a reported crash near the northbound lanes of I-81 in the town of Halfway.
PA man tried to steal cop car then deliberately urinated on himself, say police
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTRF) — Pennsylvania state police say that an allegedly drunk Unity, Pa. man wrecked into an off-duty police officer’s vehicle then tried to leave the scene by stealing a police cruiser, according to the Trib Review. State police say that Richard Allen Wilden, 32, of Rolling Meadows Drive in Unity, was involved […]
Federal lawsuit filed over firefighter death two years ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two years ago on Tuesday, a firefighter in the eastern panhandle lost his life battling a barn fire that was later ruled an arson. A federal lawsuit said the death could have been prevented if not for careless negligence. Senior Airman Logan Young was a firefighter with the National […]
Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother
A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
wfmd.com
Md. State Police Helicopter Rescues Injured Hiker In Washington County
Officials says the area at Md. Heights was not accessible via all terrain vehicles. Md. State Police Helicopter (Photo from the Md. State Police) Knoxville, Md (KM) An injured hiker was successfully rescued in Washington County Tuesday afternoon with the assistance of a Maryland State Police Helicopter. Authorities say at...
As Westmoreland's suicide numbers rise, 'we have to talk about it'
When Melissa Hughes’ son, Mason, died by suicide in November 2021, she didn’t know where to turn for help with the grief. The Derry Township woman eventually found local resources and now helps comfort others who experience the same devastation while keeping her son’s memory alive. “If...
wtae.com
One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
