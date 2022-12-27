ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

YAHOO!

Cumberland man arrested in alleged home invasion

Dec. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday following his arrest Thursday morning for an alleged home invasion of a Davidson Street residence. Nickoli Dundar Cakus, 25, was charged with home invasion, robbery and second-degree assault in connection with the 8 a.m. incident in the 200 block.
CUMBERLAND, MD
YAHOO!

Officials: Criminal charge dropped after victim refuses to testify

Dec. 28—WINDBER — A criminal charge against a Windber man accused of assaulting a woman outside a restaurant was withdrawn on Wednesday after the woman failed to appear in court to testify, authorities said. Windber Borough police charged Benjamin Louis Blocher, 45, of the 2100 block of Graham...
WINDBER, PA
YAHOO!

Baltimore man arrested in Interstate 68 stop

Dec. 28—CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest stemming from a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 68 at the 50-mile marker made by an Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputy. Police arrested Gregory Augusta James III, 32, of Baltimore, during the 2:38 p.m. stop Tuesday...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland

Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND CITY, TN
Tribune-Review

Man charged with selling fentanyl, crack to informant during drug sting faces felony charges

Lower Burrell police accused a man of being a drug dealer after, they say, he sold crack cocaine to an informant during an undercover investigation. Luther Lewis Boyd, 41, of Bedford Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Hill District was charged with four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of tampering with evidence.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE

A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Williamsburg man admits to attempting to molest family member

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Martinsburg Police Department say a Williamsburg man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to molesting a family member. According to the affidavit, police say the investigation began in October after William Newswanger, now age 25, reportedly called 911 to "turn himself in."
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
Metro News

Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Federal lawsuit filed over firefighter death two years ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two years ago on Tuesday, a firefighter in the eastern panhandle lost his life battling a barn fire that was later ruled an arson. A federal lawsuit said the death could have been prevented if not for careless negligence. Senior Airman Logan Young was a firefighter with the National […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
PennLive.com

Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother

A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

