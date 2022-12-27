ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
SPCA looking to find individual who abandoned dog

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY is looking to find the person who is believed to have abandoned a dog, according to a post from a Cruelty Investigator with the SPCA. Ani, who appears to be a tan colored Pitbull, was said to be left...
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York

The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
How a Baldwinsville mother fought for 30 years to pass a law that might have saved her daughter

Lisa Saunders prayed to God that she could love Elizabeth just the way she was — to see her as a little girl and not some hopeless prognosis. Doctors in 1989 told Saunders her daughter would likely never walk, talk or feed herself. Saunders spent the first two months of Elizabeth’s life in a depression. She eventually decided she’d need to focus not on Elizabeth’s disabilities but her will to survive them. Her daughter loved to be held, rocked, and snuggled contentedly on her mother’s lap for hours. She studied her mother’s face with large blue eyes framed by long dark eyelashes. She grinned ear-to-ear when her mother smiled back at her. Saunders decided to take Elizabeth’s care one day at a time, for however long it would last.
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)

The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
