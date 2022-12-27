Read full article on original website
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
New York Police On Alert This Weekend
What we leave behind in 2022 we can learn from and what we look forward to in 2023 we can be inspired by.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
New victims were found inside cars, buried in the snow. America faces another polar night
NEW YORK. Due to the conformation of the city, one passes from a street where the temperature is bearable to the north of Manhattan, where the icy wind is terrible. It is an island, and the wind comes from everywhere. (Repubblica. it)
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
New York mom hit by SUV driven by estranged husband with three children in car
Surveillance video shows a New York woman being hit by an SUV her estranged husband was driving while their three children were in the car. Investigators are working to learn more about the couple's relationship, and the woman remains in critical condition.Dec. 28, 2022.
Police Say New York State Woman Drove Nearly 3X Legal Limit, Left Kids at Home Alone
You may have watched Home Alone at some point over the holidays. This is sort of like a real-life case of that movie, though these kids weren't left unattended because of a last-minute rush to the airport. Police say a New York state woman is facing charges after leaving her...
localsyr.com
SPCA looking to find individual who abandoned dog
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY is looking to find the person who is believed to have abandoned a dog, according to a post from a Cruelty Investigator with the SPCA. Ani, who appears to be a tan colored Pitbull, was said to be left...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York
The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
Goodbye Big Macs: All McDonald’s restaurants on NY Thruway to close soon
Some customers might not be lovin’ it when the last 11 McDonald’s along the New York Thruway shut their doors for good. McDonald’s will no longer be an option for Thruway travelers starting Sunday, when the popular food chain closes its remaining 11 locations at service plazas.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
How a Baldwinsville mother fought for 30 years to pass a law that might have saved her daughter
Lisa Saunders prayed to God that she could love Elizabeth just the way she was — to see her as a little girl and not some hopeless prognosis. Doctors in 1989 told Saunders her daughter would likely never walk, talk or feed herself. Saunders spent the first two months of Elizabeth’s life in a depression. She eventually decided she’d need to focus not on Elizabeth’s disabilities but her will to survive them. Her daughter loved to be held, rocked, and snuggled contentedly on her mother’s lap for hours. She studied her mother’s face with large blue eyes framed by long dark eyelashes. She grinned ear-to-ear when her mother smiled back at her. Saunders decided to take Elizabeth’s care one day at a time, for however long it would last.
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
cortlandvoice.com
4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)
The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
