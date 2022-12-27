ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Brandt absent from start of GMFB to appear on different morning show leaving fans worried over Angry Runs segment

By Damian Burchardt
 3 days ago
KYLE Brandt missed the start of Good Morning Football on Tuesday, leaving Angry Runs fans worried if they would see who won his scepter in Week 16.

The TV host eventually joined the show after a trip uptown to the CBS headquarters.

Kyle Brandt missed the opening of Good Morning Football this week due to his appearance on CBS Mornings Credit: Twitter/gmfb
But Brandt returned in time to present his weekly Angry Runs segment and crown the Week 16 winner Credit: Twitter/gmfb

Brandt appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss NFL360's new documentary, Who If Not Us.

The movie tells the story of Ukraine's American football players taking up arms to defend their country against Russia's invasion.

But Brandt returned to the GMFB studio in time to present Angry Runs nominees and the Week 16 winner — with the segment starting in the third hour of the show.

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry opened the December 27 episode, followed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.

In an exciting twist, the Carolina Panthers had a chance to see their player scoop the scepter for the first time as Laviska Shenault turned out to be the final Week 16 nominee.

The presenter then joked he projected more spittle than usual during his typically loud presentation because he was "all hydrated from that fancy sparkling water up data CBS with a lemon in it."

And the quips continued after Brandt announced Leonard to be this week's Angry Runs winner for his rush against a huge scrum of Arizona Cardinals defenders and Bucs offensive linemen.

The GMFB personality brought up preseason reports that claimed Fournette started Tampa Bay's training camp overweight.

"You're sick of people saying you're overweight," Brandt then said, facing the camera.

"You're not overweight! You're just angry!"

flashgordon n co
3d ago

don't matter show has become a preteen hype frat boy show , need just one person on it that doesn't act like 5th year freshman explaining football to a 8yr old

