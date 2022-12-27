Jeopardy! champ Ray LaLonde delays show to send message to crew in rare on-stage move before winning 9th straight game

JEOPARDY! champ Ray LaLonde delayed the show on Tuesday to send a message of gratitude for the behind-the-scenes crew.

The scenic artist from Toronto, Canada, is becoming a regular on The Alex Trebek Stage as he comes close to being crowned a super champ.

Ray LaLonde thanked the Jeopardy! contestant crew for making his experience 'a joy' Credit: ABC / YouTube

Host Ken Jennings looked stunned as the contestant delayed the game Credit: ABC / YouTube

During Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, host Ken Jennings to got to know a little more about the day’s contestants as Ray went up against teacher Scott Handelman and writer Maggie Frank-Hsu.

Ken, 48, began the chit-chat with the reigning champ by asking a little more about his career as a scenic artist.

“You told us recently about a mural you once painted for your daughter’s school play. That ties into one of your most treasured possessions, right?”

“Yeah,” replied Ray. “I have a huge handmade card from all the children who were in the play and they signed their names as themselves and their characters. It was just lovely.”

As Ken laughed, Ray then continued past his allotted time to give a shout out to Jeopardy!’s behind-the-scenes crew.

“Speaking of gratitude, I wanted to say something while I’m up here. Still up here,” he began.

“To the contestant crew here who’ve been the nicest, most patient, kindest people in the world, and just made this experience a joy.”

The studio audience burst into applause at Ray’s touching words.

“That’s fantastic,” said Ken.

“We want everyone to have a good time on Jeopardy!. I’m glad it’s working.

“And apparently, if you win eight times you have a really good time!” he joked, referring to Ray’s ongoing streak.

The Canadian contestant then stormed past his competitors in the following rounds.

‘HE JUST KEEPS GOING!’

Heading into Final Jeopardy, he sat at $27, 800, with Maggie and Scott trailing at $3, 600 and $9, 200 respectively.

Under the category Children’s Books, the final clue read: “Its title character is told ‘By the time you are real, most of your hair has been loved off… your eyes drop out and you get… shabby.'”

All three contestants correctly answered “what is the Velveteen Rabbit?” but neither Maggie nor Scott had enough to wager to catch up Ray.

He added $8,000 to his day’s earnings, making Tuesday a payday of $35, 800.

The victory set his nine day total at a mighty $255, 100.

An astonished Ken exclaimed: “He just keeps going!”

Meanwhile Ray flashed his signature smile as the audience applauded the stellar performance.

The player will be back to try and grab his tenth victory on Wednesday, which would put him in the category of Jeopardy! super champions.

Ray is now just one win away from becoming a super champ Credit: ABC / YouTube