ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Jeopardy! champ Ray LaLonde delays show to send message to crew in rare on-stage move before winning 9th straight game

By James Lawley
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JEOPARDY! champ Ray LaLonde delayed the show on Tuesday to send a message of gratitude for the behind-the-scenes crew.

The scenic artist from Toronto, Canada, is becoming a regular on The Alex Trebek Stage as he comes close to being crowned a super champ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXKZU_0jw1mA0c00
Ray LaLonde thanked the Jeopardy! contestant crew for making his experience 'a joy' Credit: ABC / YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyQVI_0jw1mA0c00
Host Ken Jennings looked stunned as the contestant delayed the game Credit: ABC / YouTube

During Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, host Ken Jennings to got to know a little more about the day’s contestants as Ray went up against teacher Scott Handelman and writer Maggie Frank-Hsu.

Ken, 48, began the chit-chat with the reigning champ by asking a little more about his career as a scenic artist.

“You told us recently about a mural you once painted for your daughter’s school play. That ties into one of your most treasured possessions, right?”

“Yeah,” replied Ray. “I have a huge handmade card from all the children who were in the play and they signed their names as themselves and their characters. It was just lovely.”

As Ken laughed, Ray then continued past his allotted time to give a shout out to Jeopardy!’s behind-the-scenes crew.

“Speaking of gratitude, I wanted to say something while I’m up here. Still up here,” he began.

“To the contestant crew here who’ve been the nicest, most patient, kindest people in the world, and just made this experience a joy.”

The studio audience burst into applause at Ray’s touching words.

“That’s fantastic,” said Ken.

“We want everyone to have a good time on Jeopardy!. I’m glad it’s working.

“And apparently, if you win eight times you have a really good time!” he joked, referring to Ray’s ongoing streak.

The Canadian contestant then stormed past his competitors in the following rounds.

‘HE JUST KEEPS GOING!’

Heading into Final Jeopardy, he sat at $27, 800, with Maggie and Scott trailing at $3, 600 and $9, 200 respectively.

Under the category Children’s Books, the final clue read: “Its title character is told ‘By the time you are real, most of your hair has been loved off… your eyes drop out and you get… shabby.'”

All three contestants correctly answered “what is the Velveteen Rabbit?” but neither Maggie nor Scott had enough to wager to catch up Ray.

He added $8,000 to his day’s earnings, making Tuesday a payday of $35, 800.

The victory set his nine day total at a mighty $255, 100.

An astonished Ken exclaimed: “He just keeps going!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfEBw_0jw1mA0c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33e0bp_0jw1mA0c00

Meanwhile Ray flashed his signature smile as the audience applauded the stellar performance.

The player will be back to try and grab his tenth victory on Wednesday, which would put him in the category of Jeopardy! super champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pN8pw_0jw1mA0c00
Ray is now just one win away from becoming a super champ Credit: ABC / YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKAEe_0jw1mA0c00
'He just keeps going!' said Ken of the victorious scenic artist Credit: ABC / YouTube

Comments / 24

beebs
3d ago

I’m amazed at the US history and government Ray knows as a Canadian. He’s so knowledgeable about so many subjects, I’m happy for him.

Reply(6)
7
Say what....
3d ago

Stop his twirling back and forth. It drives me crazy and is distracting. Put him in a harness for Pete’s sake.

Reply
9
Guest
3d ago

he didnt delay anything ... just thanked the show for being nice

Reply
17
Related
Looper

The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show

Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
RadarOnline

'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family

Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek

When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
OK! Magazine

Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired

Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
938K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy