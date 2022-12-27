Read full article on original website
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
A new drug appears to slow Alzheimer’s. Here’s what to know
An experimental drug appears to slow cognitive decline in people with early onset Alzheimer’s. New data on lecanemab, which is manufactured by Biogen and Esai, was published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed people who took the drug experienced “moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function.”
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto byPhoto By David Matos On UnsplashonUnsplash.
New Alzheimer's Drug Brings Hope—and Tough Choices for Patients, Caregivers
For those now grappling with Alzheimer's, lecanemab holds out the promise of slowing the disease's progress. Are the modest benefits worth the risks?
Time Spent in Nature Appears to Slow Parkinson's, Alzheimer's
TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Living in an area with easy access to parks and rivers appears to slow the progression of devastating neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. That's the conclusion of a new study based on more than a decade and a half tracking disease...
People suffering from depression have lower connectivity in brain regions linked to reward processing, study finds
A new neuroimaging study found reduced activation of several regions of the brain that process rewards during a task in which depressed participants expected to be rewarded. These regions include ventral striatum, anterior cingulate cortex/medial prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate gyrus, angular/middle orbital gyrus, left insula, superior/middle frontal gyrus and precuneus/superior occipital gyrus/cerebellum. The study was published in NeuroImage: Clinical.
Scientists hail new treatment for one of most common Long Covid symptoms
Scientists say they may have uncovered a new treatment for one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid.Researchers at Yale University managed to lift the “brain fog” of eight patients with the condition who were given a mixture of guanfacine, commonly used for ADHD, and an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which in the UK is mainly used to treat paracetamol overdose and respiratory illnesses.So far, the treatment has only been tested on a small number of Long Covid sufferers, who were also mainly women, though researchers said the study looked promising for more extensive clinical trials.But given the...
Why do some people get Alzheimer’s and others don’t? How a new UM tool checks your risk
Why do some people develop Alzheimer’s disease and others don’t? What makes one person’s brain healthier than another’s? And what can be done to improve, or at least slow, a brain’s deterioration?
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
A man drank a dysentery-laced smoothie for a clinical trial — here are 2 other people who did shocking things for science in 2022
One man received a brain implant that reads his thoughts, as part of a clinical trial. In another trial, a woman got bit by more than 600 mosquitoes.
Scientists Say They Have Discovered the Secret to Waking Up Alert and Refreshed
New research claims to have determined the secret to waking up alert and refreshed every morning. Researchers found that sleep quantity and quality, physical activity the day prior, and a high-carb breakfast optimized alertness for people in the a.m. Experts explain why these three factors have such a big impact...
The next breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research could come from old and ‘cognitively impaired’ Chilean rats
The Octodon degus, a small Chilean rodent, may have a lot to teach us about Alzheimer’s in humans.
The Unseen Effects of Childhood Obesity: New Research Finds Connection With Poor Brain Health
According to new research using MRI data from the largest long-term study of brain development and child health in the United States, higher weight and body mass index (BMI) in pre-adolescence are associated with poor brain health. The findings, which were presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society...
Stranded dolphins show telltale signs of Alzheimer’s disease
GLASGOW, Scotland — Why do dolphins and other mammals in the sea end up stranded on beaches across the world? A new study finds they may suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, just like humans. Researchers in Scotland have found the telltale signs of the disease in the brains of several dolphin species who washed up on U.K. beaches.
Age-Related Memory Loss: New Study Uncovers Why We Forget Personal Interactions
One of the most upsetting aspects of age-related memory decline is not being able to remember the face that accompanies the name of a person you just talked with hours earlier. While researchers don’t understand why this dysfunction occurs, a new study conducted at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) has provided some important new clues. The study was published recently in the journal Aging Cell.
South Korea reports first death by rare brain-eating amoeba
South Korea has reported its first case of brain-eating Naegleria fowleri infection, according to a report by The Korean Times published on Monday. Last month, the disease was making its way across the U.S., and now, it seems to have spread to other nations. Death after ten days of symptoms.
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
Age-related memory loss: Can we prevent or even reverse it?
We all forget things sometimes. Who among us has not mislaid their keys or phone, or struggled to locate their car in a car park?. As we age, our brains change, and these memory lapses seem to become more frequent. But is memory loss a normal part of aging?. (NIA),...
New Blood Test Could Detect Alzheimer’s Disease Earlier
Dec. 29, 2022 -- A new blood test to detect Alzheimer’s disease could lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment, researchers say. The test would be cheaper, less invasive, and more readily available than current testing procedures for the most common form of dementia. Those are brain imaging and a painful lumbar puncture that involves removing cerebrospinal fluid from the lower back.
