The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help  identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
Tampa Bay Times

A new drug appears to slow Alzheimer’s. Here’s what to know

An experimental drug appears to slow cognitive decline in people with early onset Alzheimer’s. New data on lecanemab, which is manufactured by Biogen and Esai, was published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed people who took the drug experienced “moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function.”
WebMD

Time Spent in Nature Appears to Slow Parkinson's, Alzheimer's

TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Living in an area with easy access to parks and rivers appears to slow the progression of devastating neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. That's the conclusion of a new study based on more than a decade and a half tracking disease...
PsyPost

People suffering from depression have lower connectivity in brain regions linked to reward processing, study finds

A new neuroimaging study found reduced activation of several regions of the brain that process rewards during a task in which depressed participants expected to be rewarded. These regions include ventral striatum, anterior cingulate cortex/medial prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate gyrus, angular/middle orbital gyrus, left insula, superior/middle frontal gyrus and precuneus/superior occipital gyrus/cerebellum. The study was published in NeuroImage: Clinical.
The Independent

Scientists hail new treatment for one of most common Long Covid symptoms

Scientists say they may have uncovered a new treatment for one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid.Researchers at Yale University managed to lift the “brain fog” of eight patients with the condition who were given a mixture of guanfacine, commonly used for ADHD, and an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which in the UK is mainly used to treat paracetamol overdose and respiratory illnesses.So far, the treatment has only been tested on a small number of Long Covid sufferers, who were also mainly women, though researchers said the study looked promising for more extensive clinical trials.But given the...
Healthline

Dementia and meanness

When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
Prevention

Scientists Say They Have Discovered the Secret to Waking Up Alert and Refreshed

New research claims to have determined the secret to waking up alert and refreshed every morning. Researchers found that sleep quantity and quality, physical activity the day prior, and a high-carb breakfast optimized alertness for people in the a.m. Experts explain why these three factors have such a big impact...
studyfinds.org

Stranded dolphins show telltale signs of Alzheimer’s disease

GLASGOW, Scotland — Why do dolphins and other mammals in the sea end up stranded on beaches across the world? A new study finds they may suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, just like humans. Researchers in Scotland have found the telltale signs of the disease in the brains of several dolphin species who washed up on U.K. beaches.
scitechdaily.com

Age-Related Memory Loss: New Study Uncovers Why We Forget Personal Interactions

One of the most upsetting aspects of age-related memory decline is not being able to remember the face that accompanies the name of a person you just talked with hours earlier. While researchers don’t understand why this dysfunction occurs, a new study conducted at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) has provided some important new clues. The study was published recently in the journal Aging Cell.
MedicalXpress

Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?

Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
beingpatient.com

Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered

Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
Medical News Today

Age-related memory loss: Can we prevent or even reverse it?

We all forget things sometimes. Who among us has not mislaid their keys or phone, or struggled to locate their car in a car park?. As we age, our brains change, and these memory lapses seem to become more frequent. But is memory loss a normal part of aging?. (NIA),...
WebMD

New Blood Test Could Detect Alzheimer’s Disease Earlier

Dec. 29, 2022 -- A new blood test to detect Alzheimer’s disease could lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment, researchers say. The test would be cheaper, less invasive, and more readily available than current testing procedures for the most common form of dementia. Those are brain imaging and a painful lumbar puncture that involves removing cerebrospinal fluid from the lower back.

