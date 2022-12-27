James (Jim) Carbone, beloved Husband and Father age 74, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 26, 2022, after his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on April 27, 1948 to Jim and Doris (Turnquist) Carbone, he grew up on St. Paul’s Eastside and attended Johnson High School. Jim worked as a Letter Carrier for over 25 years at the United States Postal Service. After retirement he worked part-time at Erickson Oil Company for many years.

HUDSON, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO