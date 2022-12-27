ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, WI

James Carbone

James (Jim) Carbone, beloved Husband and Father age 74, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 26, 2022, after his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on April 27, 1948 to Jim and Doris (Turnquist) Carbone, he grew up on St. Paul’s Eastside and attended Johnson High School. Jim worked as a Letter Carrier for over 25 years at the United States Postal Service. After retirement he worked part-time at Erickson Oil Company for many years.
HUDSON, WI
Kenneth “Ken” R. Lear

Kenneth “Ken” Robert Lear died peacefully at home with family by his side on Friday, December 23rd at the age of 70. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Dresser, WI, with visitation at 10:00 am and lunch to follow. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
DRESSER, WI
Trudy Loney

Oct. 16, 1951 - Dec. 26, 2022. ROCHESTER, Minn. - Trudy Loney, 71, River Falls, Wis., died Monday, Dec. 26, in the Mayo Clinic Hospital. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, at Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Martha Gagnon

Martha M. Gagnon, age 80 of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on November 19, 2022. She was born on December 27, 1941 to Gordon and Katie Mae (Spiva) Mixon. Martha was a dedicated mother and accomplished equestrian athlete. As a member of the Minnesota Hunter...
HUDSON, WI
UPDATED: Child dies in River Falls fire, investigation ongoing

A child died in a River Falls house fire early Friday morning. On Friday at 4:30 a.m., the River Falls Fire Department responded to two mobile homes on fire on Penny Street near the 1400 block of South Wasson Lane, in River Falls. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found...
RIVER FALLS, WI
2022 in Review: Apple River stabbing case far from over

On July 30, 2022, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu, a mechanical engineer from Prior Lake, Minnesota, is alleged to have stabbed five people, killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and seriously injuring four other people while tubing on the Apple River upstream from the Highway 35/Highway 64 bridge in the Town of Somerset. The...
SOMERSET, WI
Preliminary report: Student died of exposure on freezing night

Preliminary evidence suggests that George Musser, 20, found dead on Christmas evening, died as a result of cold weather exposure, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology. The report provided the following details. The Ramsey County Medical...
STILLWATER, MN

