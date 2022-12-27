Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Related
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood, but he's emerged stronger since.
KRQE News 13
Zion Williamson, Pelicans try to extend streak vs. 76ers
The New Orleans Pelicans trailed the Minnesota Timberwolves by five points with less than three minutes remaining Wednesday night. That’s when guard CJ McCollum gave a message to star forward Zion Williamson. “CJ looked at me and said, ‘You want to be great? This is the moment to do...
KRQE News 13
Bulls expected to bring energy into meeting with Pistons
The Chicago Bulls will look to ride the momentum of a victory over one of the NBA’s top teams into Friday night’s home game against the cellar-dwelling Detroit Pistons. DeMar DeRozan had a huge hand in rallying the Bulls to their fourth win in five games on Wednesday night. He scored 10 points in overtime and finished with 42 overall in Chicago’s 119-113 victory against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
KRQE News 13
Pacers face defensive buzzsaw of Clippers
The Indiana Pacers welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Indianapolis on Saturday in a New Year’s Eve matinee matchup. Indiana looks for its third consecutive win and fifth in the last six games as it continues a home stretch. The Pacers are playing the third of four straight at home, a run that will include eight of 10 overall in Indianapolis.
KRQE News 13
Pacers’ Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3 just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
KRQE News 13
Rui Hachimura helps Wizards beat short-handed Suns, 127-102
WASHINGTON (AP)Rui Hachimura matched his career high with 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help the Washington Wizards pull away for a 127-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in a meeting of depleted teams. ”I think right away his level of aggression, you could...
KRQE News 13
Morant has career-high 17 assists, Grizzlies rout Raptors
TORONTO (AP)Ja Morant had a career-high 17 assists and scored 19 points and the Memphis Grizzlies won for the first time in three games, beating the struggling Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Desmond Bane had 16 before fouling out and Steven Adams had 14...
KRQE News 13
Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton, who...
12 sports records athletes set this year
(STACKER) – Every year brings sports memories full of firsts and world-class athletes taking success in their sport to a new level. Was 2022 a great year for sports? Athletes like Antonio Brown, Brittney Griner, Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, and Serena Williams dominated headlines for various good, bad, and controversial reasons. The Los Angeles Rams, Houston Astros, […]
Comments / 0