Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Crash propels pickup into Durant building
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — One person was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Durant on Thursday evening. Police said a man identified as Brandon Sons was driving the truck when he suffered a seizure and struck another vehicle near the intersection of North 1st Avenue and West Pine Street.
KTEN.com
Unexpected windfall for Fannin County agencies
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners Court is distributing just under $37,000 from unclaimed capital property credits across the county. Capital property credits are funds returned to customers by electric cooperatives. If unclaimed, counties can redistribute the funds. The Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce is set to receive...
KXII.com
Driver crashes through Durant business
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant business is picking up the pieces today. Around 5 p.m. Thursday evening, a car crashed through one of its offices. The driver reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance office off of 1st Avenue, next to Magnolia Cafe.
KTEN.com
Sherman, Denison review 2022 achievements
(KTEN) — The year 2022 was unlike any other for both Sherman and Denison. Two major $35 billion projects broke ground in the City of Sherman. "We heard about the TI project late in 2021, and then they broke ground on that project in 2022," said city spokesperson Nate Strauch. "The GlobalWafers project, which followed in its footsteps, was both announced and broke ground this year."
madillrecord.net
Protests prompt cancellation of power project
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents andoppositionfromthe Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas during extreme weather....
KTEN.com
Sherman intersection to be closed for road project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Part of a busy Sherman intersection will be temporary closed beginning January 4. The Texas Department of Transportation said reconstruction work on FM 1417 will require workers to shut down access to Washington Street on the west side of the intersection. That means motorists will...
KXII.com
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Normally views from the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina are scenic, but on the night of December 23rd, the view was frightful. Several boats in the Marina were engulfed in flames, just after 7 in the evening. Because Lake Texoma doesn’t have its own fire response team,...
KXII.com
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
KXII.com
Oklahoma inmate escapee captured
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight was reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester Thursday night. A press release states, Goodnight was apprehended in...
KTEN.com
What to expect in the new year if you are moving to Texoma
(KTEN) — As we close the book on 2022, we look at how the housing market has affected Texomans. The price of housing has remained high over the past years, but towards the third quarter of 2022, interest rates are starting to turn the corner. "What we have seen...
Inmate arrested after escaping southeast Oklahoma correctional center
MCALESTER, Okla. — Authorities have an inmate back in custody after he walked away from a correctional center in southeastern Oklahoma. Wagoner Country Sheriff’s office confirms Shelby Goodnight was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Friday after a K9 found him. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said Goodnight...
KXII.com
Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison native, Josh Prado is described by friends and family as a great American hero. Prado’s longtime family friend, Rhonda Koeppen said, “He had gone to the military, then he went to the sheriff’s department, was doing several special things. He’s always just had the most outgoing personality you could ever dream of.” It appeared that Prado had everything going right for him, until Christmas day of 2021.
KTEN.com
Choctaw County escapee at large again
(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
KTEN.com
Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
KTEN.com
Sherman businesses can apply for financial incentives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—The Sherman Economic Development Corporation and partnering organizations are holding the second annual RISE challenge. RISE — short for Raising Innovative Sherman Entrepreneurs — is aimed at giving young local businesses a boost. "Sherman is growing and expanding," said Cary Wacker, Austin College director of...
KTEN.com
East Texas family reunited with long lost dog at Ardmore shelter
ARDMORE Okla., (KTEN)-- Just a few days before Christmas, the Ardmore Animal Shelter gave a heartwarming and special gift by bringing Annie, a 10-year-old dog who had been missing for over a year, back to her family. "Oh, Annie, you don't have your collar or anything after a year,” Annie’s...
KTEN.com
Local brewery creates life-sized Candyland
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A local brewery in southern Oklahoma is bringing a classic family board game to life. Lost Street Brewery Company in Durant has put a fun twist on family game night offering a life-sized Candyland. “I think it’s a great idea and it’s fun that it’s...
KTEN.com
Sherman girls rout Emerson 61-38
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Lady Cats started fast against Emerson at home and never lost their lead. Sherman racked up the big win 61-38.
KTEN.com
Coalgate student to perform at Citrus Bowl
COALGATE, Okla. (KTEN) — Kayla Christman is joining the thousands of people traveling to the Citrus Bowl football game this weekend in Florida, but the Coalgate mascot won't be in a seat when the game kicks off. "I'll get to see what it's like for when I go to...
Comments / 1