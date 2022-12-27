2018 Stanley Cup champion and veteran of parts of eight NHL seasons, Devante Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from hockey in a post on Instagram on Friday. "have decided to end this chapter of my life and retire. I'm grateful for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing in the NHL. Throughout my career I've experienced the lowest of lows to the highest of highs. I was able to travel to places I never thought I'd see and played along side and against some of the best players in the world of hockey. I am so proud to say a kid from Scarborough Ontario leaves a Stanley Cup champion. I will be forever grateful for my experiences." Smith-Pelly said.

