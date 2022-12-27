BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As areas get declared to be in a boil water advisory, it is vital to make sure you are taking the proper steps to properly boil your water for use. According to the CDC, boiled tap water is used for brushing teeth, drinking, and cooking food.Officials recommend boiling tap water, even if […]

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO