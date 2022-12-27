Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local fire departments to offer showers to residents without water
BRADLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that a number of Raleigh County fire department locations will offer showers this weekend to those facing issues with water service. As confirmed Friday afternoon via a series of announcements from the Beckley Water Company, showers will be made available at...
City cleans properties after minor water damage
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley was checking historic properties, owned by the city, for water damage on Thursday, December 29, 2022. City properties include the WJLS building and Raleigh Playhouse, both downtown, and Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, a former county club that was built in the 1930s. City Treasurer Billie Trump […]
Metro News
Southern Raleigh County residents may be without water into early next week
BECKLEY, W.Va. — It appears several thousand residents in parts of southern Raleigh County will go into the new year without water service. Problems created in the Beckley Water Company system and surrounding public service districts by the Christmas weekend sub-zero temperatures has caused leaks and emptied storage tanks.
How to properly boil water under a boil water advisory
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As areas get declared to be in a boil water advisory, it is vital to make sure you are taking the proper steps to properly boil your water for use. According to the CDC, boiled tap water is used for brushing teeth, drinking, and cooking food.Officials recommend boiling tap water, even if […]
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
lootpress.com
Water distribution to take place at Ghent Fire Department
GHENT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ghent Area Volunteer Fire Department has announced plans for a water distribution event Thursday evening. It was announced Wednesday morning that Ghent Volunteer Fire Department had received two pallets of water from Raleigh County 911, the distribution for which began Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and continued Thursday morning from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Local church offers free showers to residents with no water in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One church in Beckley is giving back by welcoming those who don’t have access to water, and a nice, warm shower. Some residents in Beckley were left with little to no water after leaks on Monday, December 26, 2022. One man wanted to find out how he could help his community. Galleria Plaza […]
lootpress.com
Tanker brought in to distribute water at Trap Hill Fire Department
TRAP HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A self-service water tanker has been brought in to distribute to water at the Trap Hill Fire Department. The supply has been made available in an effort to combat the ongoing outages affecting residents throughout the county as a result of multiple leaks and burst pipes.
Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
wasteadvantagemag.com
Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority in West Virginia Finds Low-Cost, Low-Waste Way to Dispose of Christmas Trees
The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority (RCSWA) is the place to take unwanted Christmas trees. James Allen, Executive Director of the RCSWA, explains that live trees will be ground and then recycled into low-grade mulch. This mulch is then given to the local community for free. Allen says this not...
Beckley Water Company reports outages amid county-wide boil water advisory
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Many Raleigh County residents were without water or reported low water pressure on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to Raleigh County officials. The Facebook page for Beckley Water Company asked customers to be patient on December 26 and 27, as crews worked to restore service. According to posts on the […]
lootpress.com
Car accident outside of Oceana results in road closure
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle accident just outside of Oceana Thursday night has resulted the closure of a primary roadway in the area. According to the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County motorists may need to anticipate traffic delays following a two-car motor vehicle accident. While available details regarding...
lootpress.com
Boil water advisory issued for Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 2,110 customers in the Fayetteville area. The advisory follows water main breaks in the area impacting tanks feeding the area. Some customers may experience low water pressure during this time. West Virginia American Water says crews are working diligently to make repairs.
Raleigh County develops plan for water crisis
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission and the county’s emergency management services director declare the county in a state of emergency. A main water break and at least 45 leaks in the delivery system of the private Beckley Water Company depleted water tank reserves, causing a chain reaction. In addition, customers dripped their […]
lootpress.com
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department to hold water distribution event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has announced a water distribution event which will take place Friday morning. The public distribution event, scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM, will take place at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters. It...
lootpress.com
Thurmond: Booming railroad town to quiet ghost town
THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Thurmond, West Virginia was once a booming railroad town in the heart of the New River Gorge. The land on which Thurmond sits was acquired by Confederate Captain W.D. Thurmond in 1873 as payment for a nearby surveying job. Captain Thurmond had big plans for...
wchstv.com
Cafe that trains women in recovery set to open a new location in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Standing in what used to be the homes of Charleston restaurants Noah's and Delish, Cheryl Laws gave a preview of what soon will be her next Cafe Appalachia. Laws, the founder and chief executive officer of Pollen8, will be recovering both an old restaurant space...
Manager of One Stop in Oak Hill embezzles over $90K over a two-month span
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A manager at One Stop in Oak Hill is facing embezzlement charges. According to Oak Hill Police detectives, on July 14, 2022, the area manager said that the manager of One Stop located in Oak Hill, Chelsea Massey, had embezzled a large sum of money. Detectives were given a handwritten statement supposedly written by Massey, confessing to stealing an unknown amount of money from One Stop.
woay.com
Little Beaver State Park Foundation looking for more volunteers to help out
BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The park foundation is made up of a network of community member who support it. The Little Beaver State Park Foundation is now looking for new members to help out in 2023. They will be having a meeting on January 3, 2023 at 6:30 p.m....
New Year’s weather history for West Virginia
(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
Comments / 3