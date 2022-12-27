ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

WVNS

City cleans properties after minor water damage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley was checking historic properties, owned by the city, for water damage on Thursday, December 29, 2022. City properties include the WJLS building and Raleigh Playhouse, both downtown, and Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, a former county club that was built in the 1930s. City Treasurer Billie Trump […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

How to properly boil water under a boil water advisory

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As areas get declared to be in a boil water advisory, it is vital to make sure you are taking the proper steps to properly boil your water for use. According to the CDC, boiled tap water is used for brushing teeth, drinking, and cooking food.Officials recommend boiling tap water, even if […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Water distribution to take place at Ghent Fire Department

GHENT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ghent Area Volunteer Fire Department has announced plans for a water distribution event Thursday evening. It was announced Wednesday morning that Ghent Volunteer Fire Department had received two pallets of water from Raleigh County 911, the distribution for which began Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and continued Thursday morning from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
GHENT, WV
WVNS

Local church offers free showers to residents with no water in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One church in Beckley is giving back by welcoming those who don’t have access to water, and a nice, warm shower. Some residents in Beckley were left with little to no water after leaks on Monday, December 26, 2022. One man wanted to find out how he could help his community. Galleria Plaza […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Tanker brought in to distribute water at Trap Hill Fire Department

TRAP HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A self-service water tanker has been brought in to distribute to water at the Trap Hill Fire Department. The supply has been made available in an effort to combat the ongoing outages affecting residents throughout the county as a result of multiple leaks and burst pipes.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Car accident outside of Oceana results in road closure

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle accident just outside of Oceana Thursday night has resulted the closure of a primary roadway in the area. According to the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County motorists may need to anticipate traffic delays following a two-car motor vehicle accident. While available details regarding...
OCEANA, WV
lootpress.com

Boil water advisory issued for Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 2,110 customers in the Fayetteville area. The advisory follows water main breaks in the area impacting tanks feeding the area. Some customers may experience low water pressure during this time. West Virginia American Water says crews are working diligently to make repairs.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County develops plan for water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission and the county’s emergency management services director declare the county in a state of emergency. A main water break and at least 45 leaks in the delivery system of the private Beckley Water Company depleted water tank reserves, causing a chain reaction. In addition, customers dripped their […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department to hold water distribution event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has announced a water distribution event which will take place Friday morning. The public distribution event, scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM, will take place at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters. It...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Thurmond: Booming railroad town to quiet ghost town

THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Thurmond, West Virginia was once a booming railroad town in the heart of the New River Gorge. The land on which Thurmond sits was acquired by Confederate Captain W.D. Thurmond in 1873 as payment for a nearby surveying job. Captain Thurmond had big plans for...
THURMOND, WV
Lootpress

Manager of One Stop in Oak Hill embezzles over $90K over a two-month span

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A manager at One Stop in Oak Hill is facing embezzlement charges. According to Oak Hill Police detectives, on July 14, 2022, the area manager said that the manager of One Stop located in Oak Hill, Chelsea Massey, had embezzled a large sum of money. Detectives were given a handwritten statement supposedly written by Massey, confessing to stealing an unknown amount of money from One Stop.
OAK HILL, WV
WOWK 13 News

New Year’s weather history for West Virginia

(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

