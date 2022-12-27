ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

River Falls Journal

Jerry DuMond

Jerry Lynn DuMond, age 66, passed away silently on Christmas night in the comfort of his home. Jerry was born on February 7, 1956 to Gailen (Chick) and Edna DuMond. Jerry attended River Falls schools, but formal schooling was not for Dad, as he went out into the world and soon learned there wasn’t a job he couldn’t do or a friend he couldn’t make. Or a story he couldn’t tell, so I will do my best to tell his story.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Mary Jane Strey

Mary Jane Strey, age 91, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve with her family by her side. She was born on June 16, 1931 to parents Dr. Leo and Jane (O’Connell) Petersen. Raised in a faithfilled home, Mary Jane attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School. She graduated from Hudson High School, Class of 1949 and continued her education at the College of St. Teresa. Mary Jane loved children and was a teacher at Hudson Community Daycare Center for years.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Kenneth “Ken” R. Lear

Kenneth “Ken” Robert Lear died peacefully at home with family by his side on Friday, December 23rd at the age of 70. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Dresser, WI, with visitation at 10:00 am and lunch to follow. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
DRESSER, WI
CBS Minnesota

Local musician Sean Lipinski dies after battle with aggressive brain tumor

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities musician died Tuesday after he underwent emergency surgery for an aggressive brain tumor.Sean Lipinski, 42, played in multiple bands, including Holding On, The Real Enemy, Regret, Comeback Kid, and Sunset.In a Facebook post, his father, Joseph Lipinski, wrote that Sean is a universal organ donor, saying, "A family is waiting at the U of M hospital for Sean's healthy heart that their family member needs to save their life."Sean Lipinski is survived by his two daughters and his wife, Samantha.As of 1 p.m. Friday, over $67,000 was raised on GoFundMe to help support Lipinski's family.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
RIVER FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Here are the top baby names of 2022 at M Health Fairview

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - M Health Fairview on Wednesday revealed the top baby names for the children born within the health system in 2022. More than 13,300 babies were born at M Health Fairview hospitals. Here are the top names that families chose. Top 10 boy names at M Health...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
River Falls Journal

2022 in Review: Apple River stabbing case far from over

On July 30, 2022, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu, a mechanical engineer from Prior Lake, Minnesota, is alleged to have stabbed five people, killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and seriously injuring four other people while tubing on the Apple River upstream from the Highway 35/Highway 64 bridge in the Town of Somerset. The...
SOMERSET, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in fire at Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is providing an update regarding a fire at a Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday night. According to Mayo Clinic Health System, at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Mayo Clinic Health System was notified of a fire underway in the Outpatient Psychiatry and Psychology Clinic at 2411 Stout Road in Menomonie. The Menomonie Fire Department responded, and the fire was under control by 9:30 p.m. The fire is believed to have started in the mechanical room. No one was reported to be hurt.
MENOMONIE, WI
MIX 94.9

Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’

I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
MINNESOTA STATE
River Falls Journal

River Falls goes 2-0 at Menomonie Holiday tourney

The River Falls boys basketball team made it two straight at the Menomonie Holiday Classic with a 59-46 victory over Wausau West Wednesday afternoon. The victory comes one day after the Wildcats routed Tomah, 75-34 on the first day of tournament play. Joey Butz hit four 3-pointers on his way...
RIVER FALLS, WI
KARE

6-year-old child found dead in fire in River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Authorities say a 6-year-old child was found dead following a fire early Friday morning in River Falls, Wisconsin. Firefighters were called to a home fire in the 1400 block of S. Wasson Lane at 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from the River Falls Fire Department.
RIVER FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.

MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
MEDINA, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Historic Todd Field wall in Hastings may ultimately be demolished

Big changes are inbound to Hastings as the Highway 61 Corridor Project continues to take shape, and they could dramatically impact the historic Todd Field wall. The Highway 61 Corridor Project in Hastings has been gestating since the City declared the highway a top redevelopment priority in 2018, and while concepts for the project have been developed, nothing is set in stone. One burning question that remains is what to do with the historic Todd Field wall that runs adjacent to the highway.
HASTINGS, MN
KROC News

Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN

