River Falls Journal
Jerry DuMond
Jerry Lynn DuMond, age 66, passed away silently on Christmas night in the comfort of his home. Jerry was born on February 7, 1956 to Gailen (Chick) and Edna DuMond. Jerry attended River Falls schools, but formal schooling was not for Dad, as he went out into the world and soon learned there wasn’t a job he couldn’t do or a friend he couldn’t make. Or a story he couldn’t tell, so I will do my best to tell his story.
River Falls Journal
Mary Jane Strey
Mary Jane Strey, age 91, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve with her family by her side. She was born on June 16, 1931 to parents Dr. Leo and Jane (O’Connell) Petersen. Raised in a faithfilled home, Mary Jane attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School. She graduated from Hudson High School, Class of 1949 and continued her education at the College of St. Teresa. Mary Jane loved children and was a teacher at Hudson Community Daycare Center for years.
River Falls Journal
Kenneth “Ken” R. Lear
Kenneth “Ken” Robert Lear died peacefully at home with family by his side on Friday, December 23rd at the age of 70. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Dresser, WI, with visitation at 10:00 am and lunch to follow. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
Local musician Sean Lipinski dies after battle with aggressive brain tumor
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities musician died Tuesday after he underwent emergency surgery for an aggressive brain tumor.Sean Lipinski, 42, played in multiple bands, including Holding On, The Real Enemy, Regret, Comeback Kid, and Sunset.In a Facebook post, his father, Joseph Lipinski, wrote that Sean is a universal organ donor, saying, "A family is waiting at the U of M hospital for Sean's healthy heart that their family member needs to save their life."Sean Lipinski is survived by his two daughters and his wife, Samantha.As of 1 p.m. Friday, over $67,000 was raised on GoFundMe to help support Lipinski's family.
Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
fox9.com
Here are the top baby names of 2022 at M Health Fairview
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - M Health Fairview on Wednesday revealed the top baby names for the children born within the health system in 2022. More than 13,300 babies were born at M Health Fairview hospitals. Here are the top names that families chose. Top 10 boy names at M Health...
River Falls Journal
2022 in Review: Apple River stabbing case far from over
On July 30, 2022, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu, a mechanical engineer from Prior Lake, Minnesota, is alleged to have stabbed five people, killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and seriously injuring four other people while tubing on the Apple River upstream from the Highway 35/Highway 64 bridge in the Town of Somerset. The...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in fire at Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is providing an update regarding a fire at a Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday night. According to Mayo Clinic Health System, at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Mayo Clinic Health System was notified of a fire underway in the Outpatient Psychiatry and Psychology Clinic at 2411 Stout Road in Menomonie. The Menomonie Fire Department responded, and the fire was under control by 9:30 p.m. The fire is believed to have started in the mechanical room. No one was reported to be hurt.
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
River Falls Journal
River Falls goes 2-0 at Menomonie Holiday tourney
The River Falls boys basketball team made it two straight at the Menomonie Holiday Classic with a 59-46 victory over Wausau West Wednesday afternoon. The victory comes one day after the Wildcats routed Tomah, 75-34 on the first day of tournament play. Joey Butz hit four 3-pointers on his way...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
KARE
6-year-old child found dead in fire in River Falls
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Authorities say a 6-year-old child was found dead following a fire early Friday morning in River Falls, Wisconsin. Firefighters were called to a home fire in the 1400 block of S. Wasson Lane at 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from the River Falls Fire Department.
Top Restaurant Picks In Wisconsin and Minnesota Featured On Guy Fieri’s Show
For any place that is featured on Guy Fieri's show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives that is some serious publicity that you just can't buy. He actually has made multiple stops here in the Northland before and that is always exciting. But now an actual list has been released by a...
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
fox9.com
Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Hastings Star Gazette
Historic Todd Field wall in Hastings may ultimately be demolished
Big changes are inbound to Hastings as the Highway 61 Corridor Project continues to take shape, and they could dramatically impact the historic Todd Field wall. The Highway 61 Corridor Project in Hastings has been gestating since the City declared the highway a top redevelopment priority in 2018, and while concepts for the project have been developed, nothing is set in stone. One burning question that remains is what to do with the historic Todd Field wall that runs adjacent to the highway.
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperatures
BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. - George Musser, a 20-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was found dead in Baytown Township on Christmas Day after missing early on Christmas Eve morning.
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
Comments / 0