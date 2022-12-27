EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has hinted at an affair storyline for Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati in the New Year. In new scenes airing the week starting Monday, January 9, Denise decides to get a makeover from Lola Pearce in an attempt to add some spark back into her relationship with Jack Branning, and impresses Ravi when she pops by Walford East to book a table for two.

