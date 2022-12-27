Read full article on original website
Emmerdale's Paddy viciously rejects Chas in tense scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Paddy Kirk has viciously rejected Chas Dingle in a new Emmerdale scene. Chas had previously told off her estranged husband for trying to force her out of their home, leading to her moving back in in spite of Paddy's protests. Thursday's hour-long episode saw Chas trying to...
Emmerdale's Amy tells big lie as truth about Al Chapman's death is revealed
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Amy Wyatt has lied to police over Al Chapman's death in Emmerdale. Viewers know that Amy's son Kyle shot Al to the death out of fear when he found Al and Cain Dingle squaring off over a gun earlier this year. The stress of lying had gotten...
Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd gets nasty shock in Chloe baby storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd fears his big secret could be exposed next month as Chloe Harris becomes his surprising new housemate. Mack has been determined to cut Chloe out of his life following his discovery that she's expecting his baby. In early January, Mack is rocked when Sarah...
EastEnders hints at affair story for Denise and Ravi
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has hinted at an affair storyline for Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati in the New Year. In new scenes airing the week starting Monday, January 9, Denise decides to get a makeover from Lola Pearce in an attempt to add some spark back into her relationship with Jack Branning, and impresses Ravi when she pops by Walford East to book a table for two.
Coronation Street's Summer Spellman to be held captive in baby storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman finds herself in danger in early January as her storyline with Mike and Esther Hargrave continues. Summer is about to accept a second offer from Mike and Esther, who are prepared to pay her to become a surrogate for them. In upcoming...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Jan. 2 – 6: Tragedy Strikes Port Charles
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 2 - 6 reveal another tragedy looms in Port Charles as the hook killer strikes again.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals she's pregnant with third child with Joe Swash
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has revealed she's pregnant with her third child with husband Joe Swash. The presenter posted the wonderful news on Instagram on Wednesday (December 28) with a beautiful video showing the moment she shared the results of a pregnancy test with Joe. "You're joking," Swash says...
Grey's Anatomy unveils new look at Ellen Pompeo's exit storyline
Grey's Anatomy spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy is gearing up to say goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in her long-running character Dr Meredith Grey's exit storyline. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the actress would leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital behind in season 19 and is set to depart the series in February next year.
Coronation Street's Jacob Hay to be beaten up by dad Damon in 2023 story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Jacob Hay will be beaten up by his father, Damon, in new Coronation Street episodes that air at the beginning of 2023. Damon entered Weatherfiled earlier this month, pressuring Nick into giving him a job at the Bistro by reminding him of the money he loaned him (via Harvey) in order to save the business.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle left shaken by police interview over Kyle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Moira Dingle faces the threat of criminal charges in January as she and her family are all dragged in for police questioning over Al Chapman's death. Moira and her loved ones have been respecting Cain Dingle's wishes by pretending that he was responsible for Al's fatal...
Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher reveals all on Nina Lucas' river fall story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is lining up a near-death experience for Nina Lucas in the New Year, as she falls into the river while looking for Roy Cropper. The excursion takes place after Roy organises a group to look for bats, but it gets cancelled and since Roy...
EastEnders' Phil Mitchell catches out Keanu and Sam
EastEnders spoilers follow. Phil Mitchell has caught out Keanu Taylor and Sam Mitchell for their fling in EastEnders. Earlier this week, soap viewers learned that Keanu had a fling with Sam while they were both in Spain several months ago. The two understandably kept this inconvenient truth from Phil. Sam...
Coronation Street's Teddy makes shock discovery about Stephen before accident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. On today's (December 29) episode of Coronation Street, it looked like Stephen Reid's murder cover-up was being unravelled, but an accident saved him from being exposed. Stephen accidentally killed Leo during a fight at the factory in September, and has thus far got away with it...
Former Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan announces pregnancy
Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan is expecting her first child with husband Dan Acraman. The soap star shared the wonderful news on Instagram that she is pregnant three months after tying the knot with Dan back in September. Alongside a photo showing her baby bump, the actress wrote: "I thought...
Death in Paradise writer reveals how Kris Marshall's spinoff is different
Death in Paradise is getting a British makeover, with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) set to swap the Caribbean tropics for the salty air of Devonshire in his new spinoff. And, it turns out that location won't be the only change for Beyond Paradise, with the episodes and plot following a fresh formula.
Coleen Nolan explains why Loose Women didn't mention Stacey Solomon's pregnancy
Yesterday, Stacey Solomon revealed via Instagram that she and her husband Joe Swash are expecting their third child. The Loose Women star shared the happy news with her fans, which comes months after she and Joe tied the knot. However, many viewers of the show were confused about why Stacey's...
EastEnders' Keanu Taylor gets exit ultimatum
EastEnders spoilers follow. Phil Mitchell has warned Keanu Taylor to leave Walford in EastEnders. The shaky alliance between long-time enemies didn't even last a full week before Phil caught his sister Sam Mitchell sneaking around with Keanu behind his back. Sam had been trying to resume her affair with Keanu...
EastEnders' Aidan O'Callaghan looks unrecognisable in The Witcher: Blood Origin
EastEnders star Aidan O'Callaghan has shared an incredible video of himself in the make-up chair for his role in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. The actor, who played Lewis Butler on Albert Square, shared the video of himself alongside the caption: "My morning routine," and the cheeky hashtag 'elfulencer'. In...
Hollyoaks confirms shock kidnap in Warren Fox story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Warren Fox goes off the rails in upcoming Hollyoaks scenes by kidnapping his young kids Sophie and Sebastian. Rewind back to Halloween of this year and fans may sympathise with this twist to a certain extent, as Warren received the news that he had just months to live due to liver damage.
