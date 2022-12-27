Read full article on original website
Popculture
'George and Tammy': Jessica Chastain Reveals Special Scene She Filmed on Tammy Wynette's Death Anniversary
George and Tammy is coming close to its end at Showtime, with just two more episodes left in the limited series. The show stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones, respectively. Ahead of the series debut, the pair participated in a press event wherein they spoke candidly about working on the project, and at one point Chastain revealed there was a special scene that she actually filmed on the anniversary of Wynette's death.
Drew Barrymore Struggles to Finish Interview After ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucien Laviscount Hits on Her: “This Has Never Happened to Me”
In a galaxy far, far away, Drew Barrymore lives happily ever after with an attractive British man. After Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount sweet-talked Barrymore using her own childhood crush as leverage, the actress-turned-talk show host became so flustered she could hardly finish the interview on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday
Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
The Filming Of “Wednesday” Has Been Branded “Highly Irresponsible” And “Disrespectful” After Jenna Ortega Revealed A Controversial Behind-The-Scenes Fact
Jenna’s experience is also being viewed as an example of “grind culture.”
Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together
Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
Christina Ricci, 42, heaps praise on her Wednesday co-star Jenna Ortega, 20, and calls her 'amazing'
Christina Ricci heaped praise on her Wednesday co-star Jenna Ortega, the breakout young actress who plays the titular Addams Family hero in Netflix's hit series.
Paula Abdul Called Out for Major Photoshop Fail
Paula Abdul is catching heat for her latest Instagram post, which internet users are deeming a complete photoshop fail. After posting a number of Instagram photos from Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party, the American Idol judge's followers seemed to be less interested in the fancy holiday bash and more concerned with how different Abdul looked in the photos.
Eddie Murphy Grills Jonah Hill About Dating His Daughter in Netflix Trailer
"So you hang out in the hood all the time or do you just come up here for our food and women?" Eddie Murphy and Nia Long have some serious questions about Jonah Hill's intentions. In the teaser for Netflix's new movie "You People", the duo grill Hill about him...
Richard Gere’s Sweetest Photos With His Kids, Wife Alejandra Silva Through the Years: Family Album
Richard Gere’s boys! The Pretty Woman star has long gushed about raising sons with wife Alejandra Silva and ex-wife Carey Lowell. “I never had an issue about children one way or the other,” Gere told The Guardian about fatherhood in a 2002 interview. “With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage [daughter Hannah Dunne], and it was just […]
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Confirms She Was Cremated After Tragic Cancer Battle
Kirstie Alley was cremated following her shocking death on Dec. 5, according to Us Weekly, who obtained her death certificate on Dec. 29. The outlet also reported that the Golden Globe winner’s death certificate said she died at her residence in Clearwater, Fla. She was 71 years old. Kirstie’s...
Coco Austin Defends Daughter's Holiday Twerking Video on Instagram
Coco Austin got ahead of the game when she posted a new video that she knew would bring out the haters. The television personality is married to Ice-T, and the two share a 7-year-old daughter named Chanel. In the spirit of the holidays, Austin and her family and friends put...
Alexis Bledel's Gilmore Girls Spin-Off Never Happened Because It Didn't Feel Right Without Lauren Graham
"Gilmore Girls" is beloved by its fan base for a reason. After all, few series can bring to the table what Amy Sherman-Palladino's comedy-drama series did. Following three very different generations of the Gilmore family in the form of prim and proper matriarch Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), her quirky, upbeat daughter Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Lorelai's bright and resourceful daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), the show offered some fascinating looks at the lives of modern women in different age groups.
Marie Osmond Snuggles Up For Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig At Disney World
Marie Osmond, 63, is in the “Happiest Place on Earth” with the guy who makes her the happiest: her husband, Steve Craig. On Friday, Dec. 30, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself snuggled up to him as they posed outside the “Pandora – The World of Avatar” section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She had a blissful smile on her face as she leaned into her hubby, and he showed her affection with his arm around her shoulders.
Nicole Kidman, 55, Smiles As She Goes For A Run During Family Holiday In Australia
Nicole Kidman was in good spirits as she went for a run in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, December 28. The Moulin Rouge actress, 55, had a smile on as she went for a morning run during her holiday stay in her home country. She looked fit as she listened to music, with her phone in her hand, and went for her jog.
Amy Schumer Gives Son Gene, 3, A Piggyback Ride On St. Barts Vacation: Photos
No better way to spend some holiday time than with family! Amy Schumer was seen sharing a sweet moment with her son Gene David Fischer while vacationing with her husband Chris Fischer in Saint Barts in the French West Indies on Monday, December 26. The comic, 41, and her son, 3, shared a sweet moment while running through some shallow water on the beach when she gave him a piggyback ride.
‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos
Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
Meghan Trainor’s Son Riley Drives His New Christmas Car & It’s Too Cute to Handle
Beep beep, baby coming through! Meghan Trainor’s son Riley got a new car for Christmas, and there has never been a cuter driver. In a Christmas photo series posted on Instagram yesterday, the “Made You Look” singer shared several family snaps from their holiday at home. There were some sweet snaps of Trainor, her husband Daryl Sabara, and their 1-year-old son Riley standing in front of the Christmas tree, which were very precious. (Riley’s blue velvet vest and matching bow tie is to die for!) But what really stole the show was Riley’s new car. Slide to photo 6 in the carousel...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
