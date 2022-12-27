TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The YMCA in the Wabash Valley is hosting the first inter-association mixed doubles ‘Battle for the Paddle’ pickleball league. Registration will be open until January 12 for members and non-members ages 50 and above. The league will play on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and is scheduled for Jan. 19 through February 23. The registration fee is $40 for members and $60 for non-members.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO