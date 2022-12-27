Read full article on original website
Sullivan Co Prosecutor Office warns of fraudulent checks
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A post from the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page is alerting people of check fraud. The post warns vendors and merchants who cash checks to be aware of individuals who are cashing fraudulent checks that appear to be from a Clerks’s Office for bond reimbursements.
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
Pound of meth found during traffic stop in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Police reported in a press release the discovery of one pound of methamphetamine in Sullivan County. On Dec. 30 around 12:55 a.m., a Trooper with the Putnamville State Police Post made a traffic stop for an equipment violation on County Road 200 East. The driver was identified as Edward Beegle, 52, of Shelburn. The release states that during a conversation between ISP and Beegle, “criminal indicators were detected” and the vehicle was then searched.
Two people flown to hospital after serious crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control.
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police,...
A mother and dad inspired five sons to serve the nation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — It’s the time of year when Christmas decorations fill many homes, but in the Wilkie home there’s also a permanent display honoring members of a family rooted in patriotism. “They’ve done what they’ve wanted to do and I’m proud of that,” said...
ISP provide crash numbers following winter storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thursday marks one week since a winter storm rolled through the Wabash Valley, leaving plenty of snowfall and subzero temperatures for Hoosiers around the state. On Wednesday, state police provided the updated crash numbers from last weekend. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said...
New bookstore opens in 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new bookstore will call 12 Points home. The Twelve Points Book Company held its official Grand Opening on Friday. The business is a bookstore that will also be a tap house. They have various selections of beer and wine. Owner John Cannaday said...
Officials provide update on Larry Bird museum
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Capital Improvement Board provided an update on the Larry Bird Museum on Wednesday. Board member Terri Conley said the tentative end date is still late 2023 as of now. They are currently working on the next steps for construction, and hope to have bids placed sometime in February.
Indoor Skateboard Park rolls its way to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new indoor skateboard and scooter park has rolled its way into Terre Haute. The Skate Place is located at 1137 3rd Avenue. Inside the building, you’ll find ramps, half pipes, and rails. Owners said they got the idea for the business because their kids wanted a place to skate during the wintertime.
Major flooding causes heavy damage at Paris HS
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris High School is cleaning up after experiencing major flooding inside the building on Christmas. Officials believe that extreme cold temperatures caused a fire suppression line to break which caused heavy damage to the floors throughout the building. First responders were on scene within 30...
Paris High suffers significant water damage on Christmas
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire suppression line broke at Paris High School on Christmas Day, causing major damage throughout the building. According to a press release from Jeremy Larson, Superintendent of Paris Union School District No. 95, precautions were taken to prevent any issues with plumbing during the winter months, including regular walk-throughs of the building during winter break, and regulating the temperature of the building.
Wabash Valley YMCA opens registration for pickleball league
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The YMCA in the Wabash Valley is hosting the first inter-association mixed doubles ‘Battle for the Paddle’ pickleball league. Registration will be open until January 12 for members and non-members ages 50 and above. The league will play on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and is scheduled for Jan. 19 through February 23. The registration fee is $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Terre Haute Children’s Museum to host New Year’s at Noon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – New Year’s celebrations will get going early at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. The Museum will host its annual New Year’s at Noon event on Saturday. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. The main...
WCS set to launch dual language kindergarten class
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Washington Community Schools is launching a program to help better serve both its native English-speaking and native Spanish-speaking students. The “dual-language immersion program” will be launched in partnership with Indiana University and will launch in the fall of 2023. “We’ve been noticing a...
Vigo County History Museum unveils Kwanzaa exhibit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Historical Society unveiled an exhibit this week to celebrate an African-American holiday. Kwanzaa is a non-religious holiday that celebrates African-American culture. It was established in the 1960’s, and runs for seven days from Dec. 26th to Jan. 1st. Dr. Crystal Reynolds,...
